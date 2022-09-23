Arizona judge confirms 1901 anti-abortion law automatically triggered by end of Roe v. Wade is law

<!–

All abortions in Arizona have been effectively banned after a judge ruled that a 1901 law banning the practice is now the law in the state.

The ban is triggered thanks to the Supreme Court vote to overthrow Roe v Wade in June. It will take effect on September 24.

Maricopa County Republican Attorney Rachel Mitchell said she would exercise discretion in prosecuting rape and incest victims regarding the new law.

Mitchell said: ‘I don’t want to victimize the victim again,’ KPNX’s statement said Brahm Resnik.

An injunction has long blocked enforcement of a law, which has been on the books since before Arizona became a state, banning nearly all abortions. The only exception is if the woman’s life is in danger.

The ruling also means that people who want an abortion will have to go to another state to get one.

An appeal against the ruling is likely.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson’s decision came more than a month after she heard arguments over Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to lift the ban.

It came into effect shortly after the US Supreme Court ruling in 1973 in the Roe v. Wade case, which held that women had a constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe on June 24, saying states can regulate abortion however they want.

What is allowed in each state has shifted as lawmakers and courts acted. 12 Republican-led states prohibit abortion at any time during pregnancy.

In another state, Wisconsin, clinics have stopped providing abortions during lawsuits over whether an 1849 ban is in effect. Georgia bans abortions as soon as fetal cardiac activity is detected, and Florida and Utah have bans that come into effect after 15 and 18 weeks gestation, respectively.

This is a story in development. Come back for updates.