Arizona: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot Today
Arizona, a cauldron of Trumpism, partisan electoral processes and audits, is holding its primaries today.
The results are likely to be a source of national importance, with fiercely competitive races up and down in the vote that will not only determine the direction of the state, but ultimately decide which party controls Congress.
Here’s what you need to know about voting in Arizona.
How to vote
Arizona was a early adopter of postal votes, long before the coronavirus pandemic changed the way millions of Americans voted. But the deadlines to apply for a ballot by mail (July 22) and to register to vote (July 5) for the primaries have passed.
Voters who are not affiliated with any political party are eligible to vote in the Republican or Democratic primaries in Arizona, but not in both. They can request a ballot paper today at their designated polling station.
Where to vote?
click here to find your assigned voting location. Tuesday is the last day to vote or turn in your ballot, and polling stations close at 7 p.m. local time.
You can hand in your ballot paper on Election Day at any drop-in box, drop-off location or polling place in your province, but it must be received no later than 7:00 PM. The deadline also applies to ballot papers returned by post.
Arizona requires voters to provide a government-issued photo ID or tribal identification document, or two forms of photo-less ID.
What’s on the ballot?
There will be a gap in the governor’s office due to term limits: Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, is completing his second and final term. Both parties have competitive primaries for the state’s highest office.
Voters will also play a role in attorney general and secretary of state races, two positions that have become increasingly important as election disputes become more frequent.
There is a hotly contested Republican primary for the Senate, as well as a host of in-party contests for the House and the State Legislature. Depending on where you live, there may also be local elections.
The state does not have a central website where voters can preview their full ballot papers, but Ballotpedia offers a example voting tool.