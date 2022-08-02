Arizona: How to Vote, Where to Vote and What’s on the Ballot Today

Arizona, a cauldron of Trumpism, partisan electoral processes and audits, is holding its primaries today.

The results are likely to be a source of national importance, with fiercely competitive races up and down in the vote that will not only determine the direction of the state, but ultimately decide which party controls Congress.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in Arizona.

How to vote

Arizona was a early adopter of postal votes, long before the coronavirus pandemic changed the way millions of Americans voted. But the deadlines to apply for a ballot by mail (July 22) and to register to vote (July 5) for the primaries have passed.