Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won’t say if she’ll accept losing results of midterms

Republican Kari Lake wouldn’t say whether she’d accept the election results if she loses her Arizona gubernatorial bid next month — and Democrat Katie Hobbs still refuses to debate ahead of Election Day.

“I’m going to win the election and I’m going to accept that result,” Lake told CNN State of the Union host Dana Bash Sunday morning.

Bash continued by asking if Lake would accept the results if she loses — but the candidate declined to answer the question directly.

“I’m going to win the election,” Lake insisted.

“And I will accept that result, because the people of Arizona will never support and vote for a coward like Katie Hobbs who will not appear on a debate podium,” she said.

In her defense, Lake also criticized Georgia’s gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for refusing to admit she lost to Republican Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 election.

“In 2018, Stacey Abrams never gave in, she still hasn’t,” Lake said. “I don’t hear CNN calling her an election denier.”

“We have the right, it is protected by our First Amendment, to question our government and question elections.”

Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, has embraced his claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and manipulated by Democrats to stop him from winning reelection and instead propel Joe Biden to the White House.

Hobbs, who is running against the governor of Lake for Arizona in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, has declined to participate in a PBS debate with her Republican challenger.

The Democrat says the debate would be a “spectacle,” telling CNN in her own interview Sunday morning that her televised interviews are a great alternative to a face-to-face debate with Lake.

The candidate said she would be better off discussing issues with TV hosts like Bash than in a room where she felt she would be “interrupted” and “shouted at.”

“She just wants a scenario where she can control the dialogue,” Hobbs said of Lake. “She’s the one who’s afraid to talk to voters.”

Hobbs has called Lake a “conspiracy theorist” when asked about a possible debate, although Bash noted that “many Democrats question your decision.”

Arizona is one of the states that could decide the fate of the US Senate — and the governor’s races help show the pulse of the direction states are moving forward on a potential re-election big by both Biden and Trump in 2024.

The governor’s race in Arizona, a major state on the battlefield, is considered a toss-up, according to Cook Political Report.

After trailing three to seven percentage points for much of the race, Lake recently led Hobbs in polls just weeks before the midterm elections — especially after Hobbs declined to debate.

Currently, Lake Hobbs leads the polls by nearly 1 percent on average.