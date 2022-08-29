Arizona girl, 17, is killed and six others injured during school bus crash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 17-year-old Arizona girl was killed and six others injured when a semi-trailer collided with their school bus while en route to a field trip, officials said.

Kiarra Gordon died in the fatal crash that happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Sanders, Arizona.

Nineteen people, students and employees of the Holbrook Indian School, were on the bus when it was hit from behind by a trailer on Interstate 40 near Sanders, State Department of Public Safety authorities said.

The trailer’s trailer hit the school bus, and the impact pushed the vehicle into a van, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said.

Six other people on the bus were injured, four seriously. Their names and ages have not yet been released.

The deadly scene from where the accident occurred on Sunday when a semi-trailer hit the school bus and the impact pushed the vehicle into a van, Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials said

It is also not known whether the driver of the trailer and the van was injured.

The students and staff were all from Holbrook Indian School. They were on their way to Window Rock, the capital of the Navajo Nation, before the tragedy happened.

There had been a rollover collision earlier in the day and traffic on the highway had slowed down that morning, DPS officials said.

“This is a very sad day for the Holbrook Indian School community,” the school said in a statement.

“Our concerns are now for our parents and families as we support and grieve with them.

“We ask you to be patient and respectful as we work on this as a school community, and we ask your prayers on behalf of all those affected by this tragedy.”

Gordon when she was younger with her father

Gordon’s aunt Falonna Ashley announced the tragic death of her niece on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the unexpected passing of our beloved Kiarra Gordon. She was a beautiful, sweet, smart and talented young woman who was always a pleasure to be around. We lost her today in a semi-bus accident,” she wrote. “This hurts so much.”

Ashley said Gordon came from a small community in the Navajo Nation called Wide Ruins, loved animals and played volleyball. The teen just celebrated her seventeenth birthday last month.

“She had a beautiful soul,” Ashley said.

The young woman had three younger brothers.

Many took to Facebook to express their condolences and share their grief with Gordon’s mother, Nessa.

“My condolences Nessa, the pain you endure as a mother hurts my heart. Prayers for comfort,” one wrote.

Another mourner said: ‘More than shocked to hear the sad news! I can’t imagine the pain and sadness you and your family feel. But please know that you are in our prayers. Our deepest condolences to you too, love!’