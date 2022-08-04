Arizona Diamondbacks mourn the death of Nicole Hazen – wife of GM Mike Hazen – of brain cancer

The Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of CEO Mike Hazen, has died at the age of 45.

Hazen died of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to a family statement shared by the team. She was diagnosed with the disease in 2020.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fervor and devotion,” the family said. She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife, and educator advocating goodness.

Nicole Hazen, pictured with Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen and their four sons, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, in 2020.

The D-backs shared a statement from the Hazen family to their more than 600,000 followers

“From our family, we remain eternally grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness that have been bestowed upon us over the past two years and four months.

“We could not have walked this path with her without the help and generosity of our community.

“Glioblastoma slowly diminished her ability to speak, walk, talk, and lead, but never diminished her ability to love her children, family, and friends.

Mike Hazen was hired as general manager of the Diamondbacks in 2016

“We are lost without her, but from this day forward will carry forward the torch of her unyielding empathy for all.”

Hazen, who was hired by the team in 2016, took ‘physical leave’ from his position in 2021 to spend more time with his family while Nicole battled the illness.

At the time, he said his wife “did well” and “relentlessly” as she battled the disease, according to AZ Centraland that it was a decision he had thought about for a while.

“He needs his time with his boys now,” D-backs CEO Derrick Hall said of the decision at the time.

“He needs time with Nicole.”