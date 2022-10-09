Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs wants NO LIMITS on abortion

<!–

The Democrat who wants to run for governor in Arizona next month said she does not support restrictions on abortion after Republicans proposed a nationwide ban after 15 weeks.

Arizona is one of 13 with trigger laws, effectively banning abortion in June when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade.

An Arizona law of 1864 was enforced and went into effect September 24, prohibiting all abortions except in cases where the health and life of the mother is endangered by the pregnancy to term.

“I don’t support the 15-week ban,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CBS News Face the Nation host Major Garret Sunday morning.

“I’m in favor of leaving the decision between a woman and her doctor and leaving politicians out of it altogether,” she said.

Hobbs is running against Republican Kari Lake for the seat of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey after serving his two consecutive four-year terms.

Pro-abortion groups in Arizona sought an injunction to prevent the old Arizona abortion law from being reinstated with the end of the federal-level protections granted by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

Arizona Secretary of State and Democratic governor candidate Katie Hobbs said she doesn’t want term limits on abortion — suggesting she’s okay with terminating a pregnancy to the point of giving birth

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich requested that the ban be lifted, and Pima County Supreme Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments about the case before deciding that the law would continue to ban abortion.

Lake has described Hobbs as “extreme” when it comes to abortion. Hobbs seemed to confirm that by suggesting that she is open to abortion at any point during a woman’s pregnancy, even up to the time of birth.

“You and I both know that late abortion is extremely rare,” Hobbs rejected. “And when it’s talked about, it’s because something has gone incredibly wrong in a pregnancy. A doctor will not perform an abortion late in a pregnancy just because someone has decided they want one. That is ridiculous.’

What would be the Hobbs administration’s weekly limit on abortion access? If it’s not 15 weeks? What is it?’ Garrett pressed.

“Look, abortion is a very personal decision that belongs between a woman and her doctor,” she turned away. ‘Government and politics are not part of that decision, we must let doctors carry out the care they have been trained and take an oath.’

“So if an Arizona voter concluded from your previous answer that you don’t support a specific weekly abortion limit, would they be correct?” he continued when Hobbs didn’t answer the question directly.

“I’m in favor of leaving the decision between a woman and her doctor and leaving politicians out of it altogether.”

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina last week introduced a bill that would prevent women across the country from having abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Democrats claim this is a return of Republicans who have argued that the Roe reversal sends the problems back to the states, where individual jurisdictions can dictate their abortion laws.

Arizona is currently the only state with a GOP governor who is now a “toss-up” election, according to the Cook Political Reportshowing that neither Hobbs nor Lake tip the scales.

Hobbs won Lake in much of the early polls by about 5 percentage points, but margins have narrowed significantly in recent months.

The most recent average in polls from Thirty-fiveEight shows that Lake trailed just 0.4 percent and just 0.1 percent last week.