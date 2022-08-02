Arizona Attorney General Debunks State Senator’s Election Fraud Claims

Allegations that hundreds of votes were cast in the name of dead voters in Arizona in 2020 are groundless, the state’s Republican attorney general said in a sharply worded letter to the Arizona Senate president, who has put forward false claims of voter fraud. brought.

The Attorney General, Mark Brnovich, wrote in his letter to Senator Karen Fann that his office’s electoral integrity unit had spent “hundreds of hours” investigating 282 allegations filed by Ms. Fann, as well as more than 6,000 allegations from four other reports. Some of them “were so absurd,” he wrote, that “the names and dates of birth didn’t even match the deceased, and others contained death dates after the election.”

The allegations in Ms. Fann’s complaint stemmed from a heavily criticized audit of the 2020 election that the Cyber ​​Ninja company conducted last year in Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa. That audit found no evidence for former President Donald J. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him; in fact, it counted slightly fewer votes for Mr. Trump and more for Joseph R. Biden Jr. than in the official count. A subsequent report from election experts accused Cyber ​​Ninjas of making up its numbers altogether.