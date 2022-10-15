Arizona AG seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to investigate an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but never produced any evidence.

True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “significant sums of money” over its claim that it had evidence of widespread fraud and may have violated federal tax laws, Reggie Grigsby, a detective in Brnovich’s office, wrote to federal authorities. .

True The Vote leaders promised repeatedly over the course of a year to provide data to support their claim that people illegally collected ballots and delivered them during the 2020 election to hand in boxes, Grigsby wrote.

The claim was central to “2,000 mules”, and unmasked movie which was aggressively promoted by former President Donald Trump to support his claim that he lost the presidency due to fraud.

But True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and contractor Gregg Phillips never provided the data they promised to the attorney general’s office, despite publicly claiming they had it, Grigsby wrote. In June, they told state investigators that they had given their data to the FBI, while they told the FBI that the material had been given to the attorney general’s office.

Representatives of the organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday night.

Promises to investigate and expose fraud are a major fundraising campaign among Trump supporters who believe the former president’s lies about the 2020 election. For example, several groups have raised over $5 million for a discredited control of the 2020 elections in Maricopa County, Arizona. That audit was conducted by Trump supporters on behalf of state Senate Republicans.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence that the 2020 election was tainted. Trump’s fraud charges were also outright rejected by courts, including judges he appointed.

The reference to federal investigators is notable from Brnovich, who put his election investigations at the center of his failed bid for the US Senate. Brnovich’s campaign struggled after Trump attacked him for failing to arrest people based on discredited claims from the Maricopa County audit and the “2,000 mules” movie.

