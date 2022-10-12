Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds

PHOENIX (AP) — Legal abortions resumed this week in Arizona after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban may continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court hears the case.

A schedule set up Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona Attorney General’s attorneys to file their legal filings in the case means the Arizona Court of Appeals won’t be able to rule the case until at least Nov. 17. The appeals court blocked enforcement of the Civil War-era law on Friday, reversing at least for now a Sept 23 ruling from a judge in Tucson.

Clinics across the state have halted all abortions following that ruling. It was the second time since the The US Supreme Court dismissed Roe. v. Wade in June and allowed states to ban abortions that stopped clinics from serving women. They had discontinued care after Roe was overthrown and started again in mid-summer after a federal judge blocked a “personality law” feared clinics could be used to prosecute health care providers.

At least two of the state’s major abortion providers restarted operations this week, and a third did walk-in abortion pill consultations on Tuesday, but has not set a full schedule for future appointments. But abortions can now only be performed up to 15 weeks of pregnancy under a law passed by the Republican-controlled legislature and signed in March by Republican administration Doug Ducey. The previous limit under the now overturned Supreme Court precedent was about 24 weeks.

Planned Parenthood of Arizona had operated surgical abortion clinics in Tucson and Phoenix and provided abortion pills in those cities and in Flagstaff before the Supreme Court decision. It now only serves Tucson, but hopes to be able to serve Phoenix patients again once staff is in place.

A second major provider, Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix, began offering a full range of abortion services Monday.

Arizona women seeking abortions have been whipped by the state’s competing laws since the Supreme Court’s decision. The new 15-week ban specifically said it will not repeal the pre-statehood law that bans abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger.

The pre-statehood abortion law has been blocked since Roe was passed in 1973, but Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked a court in Tucson to allow its enforcement this summer. The law of 1864 carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

Brnovich said the only reason the law was blocked was because of the Roe decision.

A judge in Tucson agreed, rejecting arguments by Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate that many abortion laws enacted since the decision in that case should take precedence over the old law, and lifted the ban that the enforcement prohibits,

But a panel of three appeals court judges overturned that order, at least for now.

Presiding Judge Peter Eckerstrom wrote Friday that a stay is appropriate “given the acute need of health care providers, prosecution authorities and the public for legal clarity on the application of our criminal law laws. Notably in the underlying lawsuit, both parties have the court to request such requested clarification.”

