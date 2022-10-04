Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion rights supporters on Tuesday charged to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by state legislatures after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision take precedence and that abortions should be allowed up to 15 weeks into a pregnancy.

The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion physician and the Arizona Medical Association echoes many of the arguments made by Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate in their failed attempt last month to persuade a judge in Tucson to issue a 50-year-old warrant. to maintain. of the pre-statehood law. The judge said it was procedurally wrong for her to try to reconcile 50 years later law with the old law.

Instead of, she agreed with Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich that the ban should be lifted now the US Supreme Court has dismissed Roe.

The Sept. 23 decision from Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson came a day before a new law signed by Republican administration Doug Ducey banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy went into effect.

In the wake of the decree enacting the 1864 law prohibiting abortion unless the mother’s life is in danger is enforceable, abortion clinics were shut down statewide. It was the second time clinics have shut down their services – they closed the first time after that the ruling of the Supreme Courtbut some reboot after a federal judge ruled that several “personality laws” were unenforceable.

There is no exception for rape or incest under the old law.

The new lawsuit has been filed in Maricopa County Superior Court and calls for an injunction stating that a series of newer laws regulating physician abortion practices enacted since Roe are the ones that should be enforceable, including the 15 week ban Ducey signed in March. The pre-territorial law should be enforceable only against non-physicians, the lawsuit says.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights and the law firm Perkins Coie filed the case, which the state names as defendant.

“The state of Arizona has caused complete chaos by trying to enforce clashing abortion bans, including one of the most extreme in the country,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.

She said the result of the confusing array of laws is that healthcare providers and patients are in an untenable position where they “have no idea what the law is and whether they are breaking it.”

Brnovich’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Arizona clinics have arranged to: taking patients to California and New Mexico for abortions. On Monday, a clinic in Phoenix has announced a new solution which allows patients to have abortion pills shipped to a city on the California-Arizona border and collect the pills outside of the state, saving a two-day round trip for care.

Arizona is one of 14 states to have banned abortion at any stage of pregnancy since Roe was brought down. According to reports from the Arizona Department of Health Services, approximately 13,000 people in Arizona undergo an abortion each year. About half are with a pill, which can be taken up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, and most are done after 15 weeks or less.

