Ariki Rigby: Police launch murder investigation after New Zealand teen’s body is found

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a teenage girl whose charred remains were found in an abandoned car.

Ariki Rigby, 18, was found in a burnt-out vehicle in Havelock North, New Zealand, on Sept. 3. Police have now confirmed that they are treating death as murder.

Earlier this week, several family members took to social media to thank supporters for their “love and concern.”

In a statement on Thursday, NZ Detective Inspector Dave De Lange said police are making good progress and are following “strong lines of investigation”.

Ariki Rigby (pictured), 18, was found in a burned-out car in Havelock North, New Zealand, on Sept. 3, and police confirm they are treating the death as a homicide.

Her body was found in a mid-1990s Toyota, which was estimated to have been taken to a parking lot sometime between Sept. 2, 10 p.m. and Sept. 3, 7 a.m.

The officer said detectives continue to work diligently to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

“We are working closely with Ariki’s whānau, who have been devastated by her death,” he said.

Police would like to speak to anyone who heard from Rigby on Sept. 2 to determine her movements that day.

The car was so burnt that the police originally sealed the body as that of a sheep.

It wasn’t until police returned to the scene two days later, after being alerted to the scene by a dog walker, that they discovered what they suspected to be human remains in the vehicle.

Kevin Monrad, the man who discovered her, said he hoped he had given the family some relief.

Mr Monrad said: stuff.co.nz he thinks about Mrs Rigby a few times “every hour” and planned to attend her funeral on Friday to get some closure.

Ariki Rigby’s cousin Mike Ngahuka (right) said she would be remembered as a ‘beautiful young girl’ who was ‘a free spirit’

Rigby’s cousin Mike Ngahuka said she would be remembered as a “beautiful young girl” who was “a free spirit.”

“She lived life to the fullest,” he told media.

Mr Ngahuka said her death was “ugly” and “bad”.

“We want to see closure after this. Our main focus is to give our girl a beautiful, honorable goodbye,” he said.

“I don’t know how anyone involved in this can live with themselves.”