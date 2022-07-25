arid Israel produces potent tropical pods

Many mass-produced foods, from ice cream to milkshakes to soy milk, are usually flavored with artificial vanilla, but the real organic stuff is still very expensive and in demand.



At his busy Tel Aviv restaurant, chef Yair Yosefi adds a magical ingredient to his signature cake: Israel’s first commercially produced vanilla that devotees say may be the strongest flavor ever.

It was created by Vanilla Vida, a new player in the food industry who says that the computer-assisted curing process, along with other high-tech growing methods, can scientifically make each batch of vanilla to a specific taste.

Founded in 2020, the company could prove a lucrative venture, producing what has become the world’s most precious spice after saffron.

Vanilla Vida has also developed greenhouses to create the conditions the vanilla needs to bloom, but until the plants there reach their full size, the company imports fresh vanilla to its processing plant in Or Yehuda, a Tel Aviv suburb.

Co-founder and CEO Oren Zilberman told AFP that his company subjects the raw product to a tightly controlled aging process.

This, he said, allows it to bring out the flavors you want, speed up the drying process and eliminate the various risks associated with open-air drying in tropical environments such as Indonesia or Madagascar, two major vanilla producers.

An employee sorts vanilla beans in the production hall of start-up Vanilla Vida in the central Israeli city of Or Yehuda.



Vanilla Vida uses high-tech techniques to dry the pods, a process that is constantly monitored — a stark contrast to the practice of drying the beans for months in the open air of humid climates where beans typically grow.



“We know how by drying processes with varying temperatures, humidity and other elements, we can make the raw material work in a certain way, to create slightly different aromas — the same way you roast coffee differently to create different aromas,” Zilberman said.

“If you understand metabolism, you can have chocolatey vanilla, caramely vanilla, smoky woody vanilla like the French prefer, or very sweet vanilla for Americans,” he added.

When asked about the quality of the Israeli-aged vanilla, chef Yosefi said the proof was in the pudding, given the flurry of orders for his dacquoise cake and his bistro, Brut.

“People are asking for ‘the dish with the fruit and the vanilla,'” he told AFP.

The difference between other commercially available vanilla and the highly concentrated Vanilla Vida product is “night and day,” he said.

© 2022 AFP