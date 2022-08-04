Ariarne Titmus shares thoughts on the Australian swim team love triangle after Commonwealth Games

She said the tension between the three ’emotionally’ affected the entire team

Emma McKeon, who used to date Kyle Chalmers, is now dating Cody Simpson

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus said the ongoing love triangle between her teammates affects the national team “emotionally”.

Ms Titmus said the Australian swim team was able to ‘support each other’ at the Commonwealth Games, despite tensions between pop star-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson, Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon.

When asked by The Project whether the love triangle hurt the team’s performance, Ms. Titmus said, “We all hear about it and it affects our teammates, so it affects us emotionally as well.”

Scroll down for the video.

Gold medalist Ariarne Titmus (above) said the love triangle between three of her teammates has ’emotionally’ affected the national swim team

“I think we’re trying to block it, you know, we’re such a tight-knit unit and we want each other’s backs and I think we did that this week.

“We want everyone to be happy and not go through those things, so I think it did hit us, but we definitely got through it.”

Emma McKeon, who won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, dated her fellow medley teammate Kyle Chalmers for a few months last year.

McKeon and Cody Simpson, who joined the national swim team in May, confirmed their relationship in July, just weeks before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Australian swim teammates Cody Simpson (left) and Emma McKeon (right) confirmed their relationship in July, just weeks before the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Rumors of animosity in the team have plagued the Australian Commonwealth Games experience, with the triangle members merely adding fuel to the flames.

Fans quickly noticed that Chalmers dodged McKeon in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, when the pair didn’t join hands before the race or shake hands afterwards.

The situation only got worse when Chalmers failed to mention McKeon and fellow female team member Mollie O’Callaghan as he pondered the team.

Kyle Chalmers (above) was accused of trying to squeeze Cody Simpson from the Australian team by competing for a place in the former singer’s desired event

“It’s (a little different swimming in the middle) but it’s still against the boys, right?” he said.

“You’re still racing those fastest guys anyway, so it doesn’t feel all that different.”

On Tuesday, Chalmers made a ‘quiet’ gesture to the media from the race pool after winning the 100m freestyle.

The signal followed a tense news conference Sunday where he threatened to stop swimming if “false news” about the love triangle persisted.

Chalmers made a ‘silent’ signal to the media on Tuesday (above) after a tense press conference where he threatened to leave the sport if rumors of his relationship with Simpson and McKeon persisted.

Despite the controversy, Australia finished the Commonwealth Games swimming portion with 25 gold medals, 21 silver and 19 bronze.

Chalmers was previously accused of trying to force Simpson out of the swim team in April.

During the selections, Chalmers announced that he wanted to compete in the 50m butterfly for the Commonwealth Games – the event Simpson hoped to qualify for.

Both Chalmers and Simpson qualified for the event but failed to make the final in Birmingham.