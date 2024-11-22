Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater takes a tumble on the rain-soaked floor at the UK premiere of Wicked

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater suffered a fall at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday night.

As the cast gathered to commemorate the premiere of the long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical, the actor, 32, suffered an unfortunate fall when he stumbled in the doorway.

Fans in the crowd captured videos, which were shared on TikTok, of Ethan sitting on the floor after walking the green carpet at the event.

The Broadway star was later helped by security after he appeared to lose his balance on the rain-soaked ground.

After recovering, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd outside and smiled as he made light of the situation.

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater suffered a fall at the UK premiere of Wicked on Monday night.

As the cast gathered to commemorate the premiere of the long-awaited film adaptation of the Broadway musical, the actor, 32, suffered an unfortunate fall when he stumbled in the doorway.

The singer and the Broadway actor star in the highly anticipated film and began dating after meeting on the film’s set in London almost two years ago (pictured in Los Angeles earlier this month).

Ariana and Ethan made a very low-key appearance together at the premiere, opting to keep their distance on the green carpet.

The singer, 31, and the actor began dating after meeting on the set of the film in London almost two years ago.

The couple has faced affair rumors when they went public with their romance shortly after their respective divorces in 2023.

Ariana has gushed about her “amazing” and “adorable” boyfriend while promoting Wicked, which hits cinemas on November 22, despite claims that producers feared her romance with Ethan would “overshadow” the film.

Inside sources have claimed that the couple were instructed to “disappear for six months” in the hope that the backlash would calm down before the long-awaited musical hits theaters on November 22.

“When news of the relationship broke, studio executives were extremely concerned about how it would affect the film,” a source told DailyMail.com. “They were feeling the pressure and Ariana and Ethan were instructed to disappear for six months, which they did.”

At the UK premiere they posed in a group photo alongside co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Cynthia Erivo, but made sure they stood out.

They did not pose together for photos and were not seen interacting on the big night. Ethan looked dapper as he walked the red carpet in a black suit.

Fans in the crowd captured videos, which were shared on TikTok, of Ethan sitting on the floor after walking the green carpet at the event.

After recovering, he gave a thumbs up to the crowd outside and smiled as he made light of the situation.

Ariana and Ethan made a very low-key appearance together at the premiere, opting to keep their distance on the green carpet

Inside sources have claimed the couple were ordered to “disappear for six months” in the hope the backlash would subside.

Ethan has been cast in the film as Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose, who becomes the Tin Man.

The stars of the upcoming musical film, which opens in theaters around the world on November 22, channeled their characters Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, with their red carpet looks.

The upcoming two-part film is adapted from the long-running Broadway musical and is a sequel to The Wizard of Oz.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters with release dates of November 22, 2024 for Wicked: Part One and November 26, 2025 for Wicked: Part Two.