Ariana Grande shares snaps from r.e.m. beauty shoot, responds to fan reminding her she’s ‘a singer’

Ariana Grande doesn’t want to be pigeonholed.

The Thank U, Next singer, 29, has responded to a fan who sent a message in response to a TikTok video promoting the artist’s rem beauty brand.

In the comment section, the fan wrote: “Remember you are a singer.”

It’s been nearly two years since Ariana released her Positions album and the fan may have asked for more music from the Grammy winner.

The Side to Side artist responded with a very firm “I’ve never really felt so at home in my voice or as a singer.”

The comment was followed by bubble emojis that could be a reference to her latest major project.

The cosmetics entrepreneur shared some behind-the-scenes footage from a recent rem beauty ‘get the look’ session on Instagram.

Ariana’s husband Dalton Gomez also appeared on her Instagram photo dump.

The Dangerous Woman singer captured a photo of the realtor relaxing on the couch at their Los Angeles home.

He was wearing a black sweater as he posed with his arm resting on the back of the sofa.

Ariana shared a beautiful black and white photo of her hiding her face behind a script while sitting next to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo.

The Grammy winner is currently gearing up for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of the Tony award-winning musical.

The story is a prequel to the Wizard of Oz and focuses on the friendship between the green Elphaba and Glinda, before they were known as the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch. Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba.

The Tony award-winning musical set in the land of Oz is told in two parts. The show lasts two hours and 45 minutes and is featured in an article on IGN.comdirector John Chu explained that instead of cutting songs or characters, he would split the film into two parts.

“We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not one Wicked movie, but two! With more space, we can tell Wicked’s story the way it was meant to be told, while adding even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

The first chapter will be released on December 24, 2024 and the second chapter on Christmas Day 2025.

In a Q&A with fans on her brake beauty youtube channelthe excited actress told her fans she wouldn’t be releasing new music for a while so she can focus on “the most incredible gift” of her life and that “every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time.” , my all I can give it … I spend all my time with Glinda.’