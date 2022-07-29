Ariana Grande looks radiant in new images for her cosmetics company

Ariana Grande shared several promotional photos for her cosmetic brand rem Beauty on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

In the photos, the 29-year-old hitmaker was seen using several of the brand’s products and showing off their effectiveness.

The snaps were shared after the singer revealed she was too busy working on the Wicked movie to start working on a new album.

Grande wore a sleeveless and low-cut pale pink top as she posed for the photos.

The Thank U, Next singer wore a sparkly set of earrings and her voluminous brunette hair was tied in a ponytail.

The Grammy-winning artist added a bit of edge to her look with a bright white wingtip eyeliner.

She also gave her look some depth with a pink eyeshadow that went well with the color of her top.

Grande recently admitted that she wasn’t immediately ready to start another job and threw herself into other projects, including playing Glinda in the film adaptation of the popular musical.

During a question-and-answer session with fans for her makeup line, Ariana was asked when her next album will be out and she replied, “The truth is, I haven’t started an album yet.”

She added: “I started hearing mumbling about a Wicked audition coming up soon, so I went into full prep mode while I was also filming The Voice.”

The performer then said she was beginning to prepare for her tryout for the role.

“I was like shooting and taking classes every day because I just wanted to be prepared when the call came,” she recalls.

Grande said she threw herself into the preparations because she was so determined to land the part.

She added: “I know I know the fabric like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn and so much to learn and I want to be in top shape.

“Thank God the most incredible gift of my entire life is this role that I’ve adored since I was 10 years old and that every part of me will have.”

The hitmaker then noted that she currently had a packed schedule centered around her participation in the film.

“Every minute every ounce of my time, my soul my everything, so my hands are pretty full right now with a bunch of other exciting (sic) work. And this [REM Beauty] part of it… but yes, I spend all my time with Glinda,” she explained.

The Wicked movie is currently slated for 2024.