Ariana Grande gets leggy in a mini skirt after sharing some of her beauty routine with fans online
Ariana Grande was active on Instagram early Saturday morning when she posted several photos on her Stories.
The 29-year-old music artist engaged her 329 million followers when she shared a leggy photo modeling a white miniskirt.
The vocal powerhouse teamed up with a pink turtleneck sweater and a matching disposable mask.
Grande, who currently works as Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked, took selfies in a vehicle with black leather seats.
The close-up images showed a bit of her makeup details, including manicured eyebrows, mascara and a glossy pink lip.
The Florida resident wore small hoop earrings in her ears, which were clearly visible as she pulled her dark hair into a ponytail.
At one time, she placed a fuzzy pink purse on her lap, which complemented her fitted ribbed top.
Prior to the posts showing off her ultra-feminine look, she shared other intimate moments with her fans.
One of them showed the singer wearing lightly tinted eye masks under her eyes as she posed in a black tank top and sweater.
Her dark brown locks were slicked back tightly and her dog could be seen on the ground in the background.
In a white heart emoji, she wrote, “Love you love you love you,” followed by “thank you.”
The founder of REM Beauty plugged in her brand while sitting in a chair while getting her hair styled.
She snapped a selfie video with a pink-wrapped iPhone she held with a glazed hand, a hot trend among stars right now.
In a small black font, she wrote about the image: ‘makeup by me & @rembeauty. hair: @thejoshliu @utilesbeauty.’
A week ago, the pop singer was also active on the photo-sharing app when she uploaded photos in a green, cream and black patterned skirt.
She paired a wavy number with a tiny black top that exposed her midriff and showed off her tattoos.
Ariana rocked a variation of her signature ponytail, arranged with a side part and swoop.
There was no caption to the snapshots, but she nevertheless racked up over five million likes.
