Ariana Grande gets leggy in a mini skirt after sharing some of her beauty routine with fans online

Ariana Grande gets leggy in a white miniskirt after sharing a snippet of her beauty routine with fans on Instagram

By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

Published: 18:26, September 3, 2022 | Updated: 18:29, September 3, 2022

Ariana Grande was active on Instagram early Saturday morning when she posted several photos on her Stories.

The 29-year-old music artist engaged her 329 million followers when she shared a leggy photo modeling a white miniskirt.

The vocal powerhouse teamed up with a pink turtleneck sweater and a matching disposable mask.

Grande, who currently works as Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked, took selfies in a vehicle with black leather seats.

The close-up images showed a bit of her makeup details, including manicured eyebrows, mascara and a glossy pink lip.

The Florida resident wore small hoop earrings in her ears, which were clearly visible as she pulled her dark hair into a ponytail.

At one time, she placed a fuzzy pink purse on her lap, which complemented her fitted ribbed top.

Prior to the posts showing off her ultra-feminine look, she shared other intimate moments with her fans.

One of them showed the singer wearing lightly tinted eye masks under her eyes as she posed in a black tank top and sweater.

Her dark brown locks were slicked back tightly and her dog could be seen on the ground in the background.

In a white heart emoji, she wrote, “Love you love you love you,” followed by “thank you.”

The founder of REM Beauty plugged in her brand while sitting in a chair while getting her hair styled.

She snapped a selfie video with a pink-wrapped iPhone she held with a glazed hand, a hot trend among stars right now.

In a small black font, she wrote about the image: ‘makeup by me & @rembeauty. hair: @thejoshliu @utilesbeauty.’

A week ago, the pop singer was also active on the photo-sharing app when she uploaded photos in a green, cream and black patterned skirt.

She paired a wavy number with a tiny black top that exposed her midriff and showed off her tattoos.

Ariana rocked a variation of her signature ponytail, arranged with a side part and swoop.

There was no caption to the snapshots, but she nevertheless racked up over five million likes.

