Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are mocked for their cringe-inducing finger grab during the Wicked interview

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been mocked online for a bizarre interaction during Wicked Press
  • The two women spoke with a reporter from Out.com last week
  • Social media users make jokes at some point during the interview
  • One user asked if it was a “sketch,” while another said it made them laugh out loud

During the sit-down, journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist told Cynthia that she had seen some people on social media talking about the “lyrics to Defying Gravity,” a song she sings in the film, and “felt power” from the song.

Cynthia, 37, seemed visually shocked and honored by the revelation, as she replied: “I didn’t know this was happening. That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.’

As she spoke, Ariana, 31, who also seemed emotional about the comment, reached over and grabbed her co-star’s index finger in what appeared to be a show of support — and many people joked about the exchange online.

‘What was this?’ one person wrote on X next to a screenshot of Ariana’s hand wrapped around Cynthia’s finger.

“Is this a sketch comedy show or something?” someone else asked.

Another user added “The finger grip” along with a skull emoji.

‘When I see this I feel like I’m sniffing petrol, it’s so surreal. Why is Ariana holding her special finger like that?’ read a fourth tweet.

A fifth said: ‘The part that gets me is Ariana just grabbing one of Cynthia’s fingers and holding it and shaking it for comfort.

“Like not even her hand? Just her finger?’

“Ariana Grande holding Cynthia Erivo’s finger made me laugh out loud three times,” another person announced.

Ariana and Cynthia have been traveling the world together in recent weeks to promote their roles in the highly anticipated film, which hit theaters on Friday, November 22.

They have taken part in a slew of interviews and red carpet events in the run-up to the film’s release, but have been under constant scrutiny in the press for their behaviour.

In particular, many social media users have noted that the women often burst into tears while discussing the film.

During an appearance on the Heart Breakfast show this week, Cynthia explained why they often get emotional.

“Every interview I’ve read about you and Ariana just says you guys end up in tears all the time,” host Amanda Holden told Cynthia.

‘We do. And I think it’s because people come in with so much energy and they come in, their reactions, their emotional reactions come into the room with us, it’s the first time we can talk about it, so we’re both reliving it. and reliving all the things we’ve been through and the journey we’ve been on,” Cynthia replied.

‘We can’t help it, it makes us very emotional.’

Ariana GrandeCynthia Erivo

