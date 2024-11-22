Ariana Grande accused of ‘queerbaiting’ after her comment about Wicked character Glinda’s sexuality

Ariana Grande reflected on her Wicked character’s sexuality in a recent interview, stating that Glinda “might be in the closet a little bit.”

Grande, 31, and her co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, who plays the Wicked Witch of the West Elphaba, sat down with a UK outlet. gay timesand were asked about fans presenting their characters as a romantic duo.

However, Ariana’s responses sparked backlash from some fans, who accused her of ‘queerbaiting.’

Glinda may be a little reserved. You never know! Give it a little more time,’ he said in the interview.

Grande also said that Oz is a ‘celebration of uniqueness’ and added: ‘everyone is so wonderfully queer and that goes back to the L. Frank Baum books where literally the most commonly used word in the books is “queer.” “‘

The star went on to say that “every day in the Emerald City (the capital of the fictional Land of Oz) there is a Pride parade…even like the chickens, those chickens are gay.”

Ariana Grande, 31, was accused of ‘queerbaiting’ after reflecting on the sexuality of her Wicked character, Glinda, in a recent interview with her co-star Cynthia Erivo, 37, who plays Elphaba.

Glinda may be a little reserved. You never know! Give it a little more time,” Ariana said of the Good Witch character, after being asked why some fans present them as a romantic duo.

Elsewhere in the interview he called Doctor Dillamond, played by Peter Dinklage, a “gay icon.”

Meanwhile, Erivo said of her green witch: “I think Elphie goes where the wind blows.”

“I think he loves Glinda. I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection they both have.”

‘They have a relationship. It’s true love, and that’s probably why people ship it, you know? Erivo added. ‘Because what they build between themselves is a bond and an unbreakable love.’

Grande later said of her Good Witch character: “And trust and truth.” A safe space for each other, which is what all relationships should be, whether romantic or platonic.’

“I mean, it’s just true love, and I think that transcends sexuality,” Grande shared.

‘It’s just a kind of deep security within each other. And that’s probably why they send it.

The interviewer then asked if everyone in Oz was LGBTQ+.

“I think so, a little bit,” Cynthia said. “Yes,” Ariana agreed.

“I mean, it’s just true love, and I think that transcends sexuality,” Grande shared. ‘It’s just a kind of deep security within each other. And that’s probably why they send it.

Meanwhile, Erivo said of her green witch: ‘I think Elphie, she goes wherever the wind blows. I think he loves Glinda. I think she loves love’; Ariana and Cynthia seen in a photograph

‘They have a relationship. It’s true love, and that’s probably why people ship it, you know? Erivo added. ‘Because what they build between them is a bond and an unbreakable love’

Elsewhere in the interview, Ariana said that Doctor Dillamond (pictured), who is voiced by Peter Dinklage in the film, is a “gay icon” and that “every day in the Emerald City is a gay parade.” Pride… even like chickens, those chickens are gay’

In Wicked, Glinda and Elphaba start out as enemies but become friends while at school.

There are romantic plots in the film, as Glinda pursues Prince Fiyero, who is secretly interested in Elphaba, and Boq (played by Grande’s real-life boyfriend Ethan Slater) pines for Glinda, who does not return his affections.

After the interview, fans quickly took to it online, with one writing: “queerbaiting is getting too out of hand.”

Queerbaiting is a marketing technique where creators imply same-sex romance or other LGBTQ+ representation, without actually depicting it.

Another asked: “Why can’t they just be platonic?”

‘OH????’ another simply said.

Another fan added: ‘Ariana reposts gelphie memes on her story, likes a post about fields of flowers being lesbian colored, says the boy is mine it’s about elphaba and then says glinda is in the closet…’

‘Ariana is trying so hard on this boat! First he says Glinda is a bit in the closet and now she’s wearing Elphie’s hat?! Girl.’

However, some fans had a different perspective, with one commenting on X: ‘Ariana confirmed that Glinda is a bit out of the closet!’ We won!’

After the interview, fans quickly took to it online, with one writing: “queerbaiting is getting too out of hand.”

‘OH????’ another simply said

Another fan added: ‘Ariana reposts gelphie memes on her story, likes a post about fields of flowers being lesbian colored, says the boy is mine it’s about elphaba and then says glinda is in the closet…’

Another asked: “Why can’t they just be platonic?”

‘Ariana is trying so hard on this boat! First he says Glinda is a bit in the closet and now she’s wearing Elphie’s hat?! Girl’

However, some fans had a different perspective, with one commenting on X: ‘Ariana confirmed that Glinda is a bit out of the closet!’ We won!’

“As a theater girl, all I can say is that Glinda is definitely in the closet and not a little bit.”

‘Ariana Grande has officially earned my endorsement by outing Glinda as a lesbian, thank you,’ someone else chimed in.

“Ariana Grande has officially earned my endorsement by thanking lesbian Glinda,” someone else chimed in.

The protagonists also did another interview with CHEERFULwhere they were asked what they hoped LGBTQ audiences would get from Wicked.

‘That you deserve all the good things. That your difference is what makes you special. That your queerness is beautiful. That I love you.’

“Elphaba is just like you and understands what it’s like to be alone and feel different, but that doesn’t make you any less special than you were born to be,” Erivo said.

Speaking about the fantasy world of The Wizard of Oz, Grande added: “Oz is a very strange place and always has been, even in L. Frank Baum’s books. It’s always been strange.

While in the midst of promotional mode, the two stars of the film apologized for all the tears they have been shedding while talking about their friendship and the film.

‘We have cried 500 times today. And honestly, this is a public service announcement. I’m so sorry guys,’ Grande was heard saying in a video shared by E! News.

“It is what it is,” added his British-born co-star. “There’s just nothing we can do about it.”

Grande chimed in again: ‘I can’t imagine it, and you know what? If you’re going to comment on how annoying it is, I’ll say it first,’ she said, sitting next to Erivo for an interview.

Wicked: Part One hits US theaters on November 22, and then the sequel, Wicked Part Two, will follow next year and will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

‘I said it first. I’m upset. I’m tired. My tear ducts… I’m tired, emotionally tired.’

“We’ve overcome something huge, huge and we’ve really stuck together,” Erivo explained.

Jon M. Chu directed the long-awaited adaptation, which also stars Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked: Part One hits US theaters on November 22, and then the sequel, Wicked Part Two, will follow next year and will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.