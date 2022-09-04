Aria restaurant: Reddit user questions expensive water at Sydney venue

<!–

A restaurant visitor has asked why they had to pay over $10 for a bottle of still water at one of Sydney’s most exclusive restaurants.

The Reddit user explained that they had decided to “spend a little” and have “a nice dinner for a special occasion” at chef Matt Moran’s Aria.

The venue is an upmarket waterfront eatery in the city’s Circular Quay overlooking the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge

The bill totaled $455, but user EstebanJulioRamirez asked about the price of one of the items ordered.

Aria Restaurant in Sydney is one of the top foodie destinations in the country (pictured)

“We don’t often go to these high-end restaurants,” they said in a post on the Sydney Reddit page.

Given the $195 per person cost for the four-course meal, the diner wanted to know if the cost for the water was standard.

“I understand the cost for sparkling water, but is it normal to charge $10.50 for still water in restaurants at this price?”

The receipt states that a bottle of sparkling water also costs $10.50.

The Reddit user wondered why he had to pay $10.50 for still water when he paid $195 per person for a four-course meal

Other Reddit users also jumped in to advise that so much bottled water was regularly requested in gourmet restaurants.

“Unfortunately, good eateries will always ask you if you want still or sparkling water,” said one user.

“Always ask for tap water (unless you want to pay for flat/sparkling).”

Another advised: “Since the receipt says it was bottled, I imagine it was a luxury imported water served in a glass bottle.”

‘I got burned by this once, when they asked if they were fizzy or still, I assumed the still would be free. I now know to ask for tap.’