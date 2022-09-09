Argentinian TV host says ‘the old b***h has died’ on air after Queen Elizabeth’s death

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tacky Argentine television host opened a bottle of champagne to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth Elizabeth, saying ‘the old b***h is dead’.

Santiago Cúneo was in the middle of a show in Buenos Aires when he heard about the Queen’s death.

A viral video clip of Cúneo showed him opening a bottle of bubbly while surrounded by blue and white balloons. He appeared in the air clapping and calling for a celebration as a message, “The old bag of s*** has dead,” flashed on the screen.

“She’s done for good,” he said. “Loud applause for Satan who finally got her.”

As the journalist celebrated the 96-year-old queen’s death, Argentina’s government posted a tribute, saying the country “accompanies the British people and their family at this time of grief,” according to The New York Post.

Cúneo’s unsavory response to the Queen’s death likely stems from anger held by the United Kingdom, which took over the Falkland Islands in South America from the Argentines in 1982.

Some enjoyed Cúeno’s actions, while others expressed their disapproval.

‘I am Argentinian and this man does not represent me. We are sorry for their loss,” one person wrote on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Cúneo has sparked controversy. He was fired from Cronica TV in 2019 after allegedly spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Cúneo was accused of spreading the idea of ​​a Jewish state in Argentina.

Santiago Cúneo Popped Champagne On TV After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

The Argentine television journalist was surrounded by blue and white balloons, representing the Argentine flag

Cúneo called the queen an ‘old b***h’, sparking outrage

Controversial journalist poured herself a glass of bubbly after the Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday aged 96

Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. She passed Balmoral Castle with her son Charles – now King Charles III – and daughter Anne at her bedside.

Her Majesty has sat on the throne for seven decades and her legacy is now passed on to her son.

The Queen’s death now makes Prince Charles, King Charles.

While Kate will take the title of Princess of Wales, Prince William will take the title of Prince of Wales from his father, who has ascended the throne as King Charles III

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton will be known as the Princess of Wales. She is the first member of the royal family to bear the title since Princess Diana.

Prince William inherited the title of the Prince of Wales.

‘Today I am proud to create’ [William] Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so immensely privileged to bear for such a great part of my life and duty,” King Charles said on Friday.

Since the 14th century, the title of the Princess of Wales has been used by the wives of the Princes of Wales. However, it is a courtesy title.