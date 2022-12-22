Argentinian-born football fan Pope Francis MISSED their World Cup final victory

<!–

When Argentina beat France in the World Cup final on Sunday, it’s almost certain that a very famous Argentinian wasn’t watching.

Pope Francis has not watched television since July 15, 1990, he said in an interview published in the Argentine newspaper La Voz del Pueblo.

He’s said it’s because of a personal promise he made to God, but hasn’t revealed what show he last watched or why he chooses not to.

The pope is unlikely to have broken his 32-year promise before Sunday’s game, despite his Argentinian heritage.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team stormed past France on penalties on Sunday afternoon to take home Argentina’s third World Cup trophy

Despite his vow not to watch television, Pope Francis is less concerned about appearing on TV, appearing on a talk show for the first time earlier this year.

He appeared on Italy’s most popular primetime talk show, Che Tempo Che Fa, once again confirming that he does not personally watch TV.

Pope Francis addressed the program remotely from the Vatican.

The popular show – which translates to What The Weather Is Like – often hosts politicians and celebrities. Recent guests include Barack Obama and Lady Gaga.

‘Yes, I don’t watch television. This is not because I condemn it, but it is a decision I made for the Lord when He asked me,” the pope explained.

The Argentina captain turned down a chance to go to the presidential palace, opting instead to celebrate with fans all over Buenos Aires

The celebration throughout Argentina continues for days after their victory against France over the weekend.

Buenos Aires is slowly recovering from the frenzy that followed after 4 million vociferous fans poured into the city streets on Tuesday to cheer on Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team.

At least 14 revelers were arrested and 64 people were injured, including 21 police officers and firefighters, following clashes between national football team supporters and police after sunset.

Clashes slowly erupted around 8.30pm after most fans had left the area around the Obelisk, where thousands had gathered earlier in the morning to welcome Lionel Messi and company.