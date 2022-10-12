Argentines move abroad as economy deteriorates

Argentines are leaving the country in waves as the deepening economic crisis pushes thousands of people to emigrate for the first time in a generation.

The Latin American country has historically attracted migrants from elsewhere. In the late 1800s, people came from Europe, followed by Jewish migrants in the antebellum period and later Bolivia, Paraguay and more recently those fleeing the economic turmoil in Venezuela.

But poor job prospects, skyrocketing inflation and a government struggling to restore public confidence appear to be slowly reversing this trend as more Argentines choose to escape the country’s difficult financial situation.

“Five years ago, no one I knew lived abroad,” Belén Ferrari, 30, told the Financial Times. Fifteen of her friends from the capital Buenos Aires live in Europe, more than half of them in Spain. Some call Barcelona “BA on the Med”, a reference to the latest influx from the capital.

Spain received 33,600 Argentine-born citizens last year, the most since 2008 and three times more than six years ago, according to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics. These figures are considered an underestimate, migration officials said, as many have European passports in origin.

Requests to obtain Spanish or Italian citizenship reached a record last year. Between January and September 2021, more than 55,000 applications were submitted for a certificate of “non-naturalization” issued by the Argentine electoral chamber, a mandatory requirement when applying. That surpassed the highest peak of the previous economic crisis of 2001-2002, when 39,000 applications have been made.

The number of residence applications from Argentinians has also reached new heights since 2020 in neighboring countries Chile and Uruguay. Uruguay issued residence permits to 1,656 Argentines last year, the highest number in nearly a decade. As of 2017, at least 10,000 Argentines are residents of Chile, the country’s sixth largest migrant group.

How and whether to leave has become a big topic of conversation among families, friends and colleagues. In wine bars in the more affluent Colegiales and Palermo neighborhoods of Buenos Aires, farewell parties have become more common than birthdays.

Ferrari, who trained as a journalist, said he moved to Madrid last year due to limited career opportunities: “I had a low wage exacerbated by inflation”, which is heading towards 100 percent this year.

Confidence in the Argentine economy has evaporated. The left-wing Peronist government is struggling to fund itself with an ever-growing pile of domestic debt and precariously low international reserves. Political infighting ahead of next year’s election has dashed all hopes over the government’s ability to implement reforms to curb inflation.

Strict currency controls deter foreign investment, and the rapid deterioration in sentiment and the government’s difficulty in financing itself has raised fears among banking analysts that an economic recovery will take years.

According to research by Statista, Argentina’s minimum wage is the lowest in dollar terms, after Venezuela, of nine major Latin American economies. Tomas Alet Baker, 31, who recently moved to Spain’s Balearic Islands, said his last paycheck, when converted to dollars at the widely used unofficial exchange rate, was worth the same amount as when he first entered the workforce 10 years ago. due to high inflation.

Chronic homelessness is evident in wealthier suburbs, and a drop in living standards is changing perceptions of safety. While overall poverty declined slightly to 37 percent in the first quarter of this year, from 40 percent in early 2020, there was a significant increase in extreme poverty and child poverty, according to a study. September report published by the National Statistical Office.

Pessimism and the public mood are major factors driving relocations abroad. “The numbers may not be very high per se, but the idea that you’re better off elsewhere is growing and resonating,” said Roy Hora, historian and researcher for CONICET, the country’s scientific and technical research council.

Migration statistics from authorities in Argentina are hard to come by, in part because emigration rates have been historically insignificant, Hora said. At one point, at the turn of the 20th century, there were more foreigners in Buenos Aires than those born in Argentina, and so successive governments have had little incentive to publish official figures because small groups of emigrants were not worth living. to be checked.

Only during the pandemic have some numbers been collected as part of Covid-19 immigration requirements. Between September 2020 and October 2021, about 50,000 Argentinians stated that they would leave to move to another country, an average of 3,500 per month.

“There is a significant flow of creative and wealthy people leaving,” Hora said, and that could accelerate as most pandemic travel restrictions to major cities worldwide have been lifted.

Argentine entrepreneur Mercedes Caamaño, 32, has seen the numbers firsthand. Requests from Argentina to its Madrid migration agency, Cruzar El Charco, have risen 40 percent in the past 12 months. “It’s a historic moment, people are leaving like never before and it hasn’t stopped,” said Caamaño, who has lived in Spain since 2016.

What many clients have in common is that they are highly skilled professionals. “The country has lost its credibility with the public,” which will be difficult to rebuild, Caamaño said.

Azul Agulla, 29, moved to London a year ago with no plans to return. Agulla said it has become easier to emigrate due to the onset of remote working and better access to information: “We found a lot of Argentinians in London, there is even a WhatsApp group for them. Milanesas [breaded cutlets].”

According to the UK’s Office for National Statistics, it is estimated that 26,000 Argentines lived in the UK last year, 6,000 more than in 2020 and the highest in at least a decade.

“When you live in Argentina there are obstacles everywhere. You can’t afford to travel, you’re constantly negotiating your salary to keep up with inflation,” Agulla said. “It is tiring.”