Argentine woman reveals background story of photo featured in viral ‘Girl Explaining’ meme

The Argentine college student depicted in the ‘Girl Explaining’ meme has finally revealed how the viral photo came about.

The hilarious meme shows Denise Sánchez apparently screaming into her ex-boyfriend’s ear and extending her arm forward while attending a beach festival in Buenos Aires’ city of Claromecó in February 2019.

The 21-year-old told DailyMail.com that her boyfriend was actually tired because it was getting late and that she was actually singing along to a song when a young woman standing in front of them posed for a photo they had unknowingly photobombed.

“I remember she put it on Twitter. She said, ‘What a disappointment. They ruined the photo because those two kids were in the back with that face,” Sanchez said during a phone interview on Monday. “She laughed because we got in the back of the picture and she came out looking pretty, but she couldn’t post it because we were in it.”

Denise Sánchez with her ex-boyfriend on the night they appeared in the background of a photo taken in February 2019 at the festival in the city of Claromecó in Buenos Aires

Denise Sánchez told DailyMail.com that she and her ex-boyfriend accidentally photobombed a photo a young woman had taken of herself at a beach festival in Argentina in 2019. The photo shows her screaming into her former partner’s ear when they in fact sing to him while he was tired of partying too much. The image was shared on Twitter a few days after the festival before finding its place in the meme hall of fame

The nutrition major first saw the infamous photo being used as a meme by the Instagram account of a nutritionist she follows.

“That’s where I realized how it went viral and many pages of memes from Argentina started uploading it,” Sanchez said.

According to the meme database Know Your Meme, the photo was mainly featured in memes produced by Spanish-speaking social media users.

The image finally exploded on social media networks in the United States last week.

Social media users in the United States finally got their hands on the famous photo of Argentine college student Denise Sánchez and her former boyfriend and turned it into memes. Cricket Wireless joined a post to attract customers from competing companies

Ryan Thompson, a Democrat running for the South Carolina House of Representatives, used the photo for a meme he posted to his Twitter account Sunday night to bring voters to justice ahead of the midterm elections in South Carolina. November.

‘HAVE YOU SEEN A 22-YEAR-OLD GOING TO THE OFFICE HERE IN MYRTLE BEACH?!? IF A LOCAL 22 YEARS STAND UP TO THE SITE AND DEMANDS BETTER FOR TEACHERS AND STUDENTS!?? IF YOU NEVER FOLLOWED HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA IT MUST BE BECAUSE HE POST MEMES AND…,” he wrote.

Denise Sánchez told DailyMail.com that she has no problem with her 2019 photo where she appears to be yelling at her ex-boyfriend, which is now being used as a funny meme because ‘I take everything very calmly and with great grace’

Ryan Thompson, a Democrat running for a seat in the . South Carolina State House of Representatives, shared a meme on its Twitter account Sunday night as a way to present itself to voters ahead of the November midterm elections.

A wireless service provider jumped in on the fun as part of an effort to get customers to ditch competing providers.

“SO MY FRIEND WAS LIKE ‘PREPAID IS WACK’ AND I WAS LIKE ‘FAM, CRICKET HAS 5G, GREAT PLANS AND ALL THE SMARTPHONES IN THE GAME’ AND THEN HE FULLY SWITCHED,” Cricket Wireless tweeted Friday night.

Another person took to Twitter to use the photo as a joke about the controversial NFT phenomenon.

‘I Bought A NICE PICTURE OF A PINGUN ON THE BLOCKCHAIN ​​AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. IT’S CALLED AN NFT, HAVE YOU HEARD OF THEM,” they wrote. “I LIKE IT NOW BUT I’M IN IT FOR THE ART.”

For now, Sánchez is taking a close look as she has become the centerpiece of the worldwide hilarious meme. She even admits she hasn’t captioned the photo herself for use on her own social media platforms yet.”

“The truth is that I take everything very calmly and with great grace,” she said. “I don’t mind being exposed because I’m quite outgoing. So I’m not ashamed. The context they gave it made me laugh a lot.’