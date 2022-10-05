Argentine scientists worried after spate of whale deaths

At least 13 dead southern right whales have appeared on the coast of the Golfo Nuevo Reserve and Peninsula Valdez, in northern Patagonia.



A string of whale deaths in recent days in southern Argentina has alarmed scientists who believe a microalgae may be the cause.

From Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, at least 13 southern right whales died in the Gulf of Nuevo, close to the Valdes Peninsula in Argentina’s Patagonia, an area that is a refuge and breeding ground for the huge mammals, according to the Whale Conservation Institute (ICB) .

Authorities have begun to perform autopsies on the whales that have been recovered and have begun testing the water and mollusks “to determine the presence of possible biotoxins associated with the spread of harmful algal blooms known as red algae.” flood,” whale program coordinator Agustina Donini said in an ICB statement released Monday.

None of the whales observed so far showed signs of injury or trauma, and all were well fed, the ICB said.

The deaths come as authorities are celebrating a 50-year high for the season of cetaceans in an area that draws tourists for whale watching.

The large number of dead whales in such a short time suggests that “a local environmental variable” is to blame, said Marcella Uhart, another director of the whale program.

Algal blooms produce natural toxins that can be harmful to other organisms living in the water.

Their pigment can make the surface of the water appear red, giving the phenomenon the name ‘red tide’.

Fabian Gandon, mayor of the nearby town of Puerto Piramides, told reporters there was “an unusual increase in … red tides” in the Gulf of Nuevo and San Jose.

The locals have been advised not to eat mollusks, which can store the toxins created by the algal blooms.

Despite the recent deaths, authorities have recorded more than 1,400 whales in the Gulf of Nuevo and San Jose, the largest number in more than 50 years.

