Argentina’s joyous World Cup celebration marred by violence that left 19 people arrested, 61 injured

Buenos Aires is slowly recovering from the frenzy that followed after 4 million boisterous fans poured into the city streets on Tuesday to cheer on Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team.

At least 14 revelers were arrested and 64 people were injured, including 21 police officers and firefighters, following clashes between national football team supporters and police after sunset.

Clashes slowly erupted around 8.30pm after most fans had left the area around the Obelisk, where thousands had gathered earlier in the morning to welcome Lionel Messi and company.

Authorities attempted to evacuate several unruly fans who had climbed to the top of the 75-foot-tall monument to sit on the window sills to pose for selfies.

Lionel Messi (third from left) as the team parades on a bus in Argentina’s Buenos Aires on Tuesday after winning the 2022 World Cup

Argentina national football team member Alejandro Gomez (center) greets fans during Tuesday’s parade in Buenos Aires, which was attended by 4 million people

Riot police fired a shotgun to evacuate the remaining soccer fans at the Obelisk, a monument in Buenos Aires, where they waited for hours for a homecoming parade for the players who won the World Cup

Demonstrators threw objects during a clash with members of the Buenos Aires police and fire department after a parade was held to celebrate the Argentina national football team’s World Cup title. At least 14 people were arrested and 61 were injured, including 21 police officers and firefighters

Police in riot gear guard the Obelisk, a monument in Buenos Aires where football fans had gathered to receive Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentina national team members before some supporters clashed with police and firefighters

Supporters outside the memorial – a gathering place where many Argentine sporting achievements have been celebrated in the past – began attacking police officers and firefighters with objects, including bottles.

Buenos Aires Security and Justice Minister Marcelo D’Alessandro told Radio Continental that police were still trying to remove fans on Wednesday morning who had managed to enter the Obelisk, the entrance doors of which had been smashed with a hammer. The walls of the monument were covered in graffiti.

Residents and business owners woke up to find that many of the panels covering bus stops had been smashed by fans climbing on top of the bleachers while streetlights and traffic lights malfunctioned.

At the end of Tuesday’s parade, officers clashed with angry fans of the Argentina national football team

Authorities arrested a man on Tuesday after a clash between police and fans at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires

A sea of ​​football fans surround the bus carrying Argentina’s World Cup team during Tuesday’s parade in Buenos Aires

Street vendors accused the Buenos Aires city government of not doing enough to protect their kiosks, according to the Argentine newspaper TN.

One business owner recalled helplessly when 200 people climbed onto the roof of her kiosk and smashed it. She said it would cost up to $8,600 to cover the repairs.

A stone’s throw from her booth, vandals smashed the glass entry doors of a car dealership, also smashed the gate of a newsstand and stole most of the merchandise.

Shocking video footage showed a dozen men making off with an ATM and dumping it in a van after breaking into a local bank branch.

Authorities had not made any arrests in connection with that incident as of Wednesday afternoon.

Soccer fans wave flags from the Obelisk monument as they wait for the Argentina soccer team to win the World Cup

Argentine football fans gathered on the highways on Tuesday in a homecoming parade for the players who won the World Cup

Coach Lionel Scaloni (left) waves during a homecoming parade for the Argentina soccer team that won the World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday

The parade was abruptly cut short as police were simply overwhelmed by the number of fans who had poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses to catch a glimpse of the national team winning Argentina’s third World Cup and first since 1986.

The players were approaching an overpass when one fan jumped and jumped into the bus, while another crashed into the back of the bus and fell into the crowd.

Players later exited the open-air bus that transported them to Buenos Aires and boarded helicopters for a flyover over the capital that the government announced as a flypast.

Some fans went home with long faces, complaining that they couldn’t pay their respects to the team that took home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

“We are angry because the government did not organize this properly so that we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team. “They stole the World Cup from us.”