Argentina volunteer soldier killed by his boyfriend before he dumped body into a stream

An Argentine volunteer marine was found dead in a sleeping bag after her soldier boyfriend confessed to killing her.

Authorities discovered 21-year-old Agustina Nadal in a stream in the southwestern Buenos Aires city of Bahía Blanca on Wednesday, four days after she was reported missing when she failed to show up for work at a naval base, local outlets reported.

Nadal’s boyfriend, Jorge Rojas, 23, who is also a volunteer marine, was detained on Tuesday and, according to state news agency Telam, told investigators he “put her in a sleeping bag and dumped her in a river.”

Rojas appeared before the lead prosecutor on the case and was charged with aggravated murder and femicide.

The couple met up with friends to watch the Argentina-Mexico World Cup match on Saturday, hours before Rojas allegedly killed Nadal.

Nadal posed for a selfie with Rojas and two friends before sharing it on her social media.

Rojas told investigators he beat Nadal after they had a heated argument. He then put her body in the sleeping bag and wrapped it with a blanket and used a rope to keep them intact.

According to police commissioner Gonzalo Bezos, Nadal was still wearing the jersey of the Argentina national football team when they removed her body from the bag.

A police source said the murder happened Saturday night and they were still watching surveillance cameras to see Rojas take the body to the stream before leaving it behind.

The Argentine news network Todo Noticias obtained a copy of an autopsy report that indicated that Nadal’s “bruises (were) observed in the tissue and muscles of the cervical region, compatible with violent external compressions.”

In addition, the report showed that Nadal had “multiple bruises in the facial region, in both orbital regions, also in different sectors of the scalp, without causing any bone or neurological lesions.”

Nadal’s aunt, who identified herself as Lorena, told local Bahía Blanca outlet La Brujula 24 that her niece had visited her family in Guaymallén, Mendoza, in July and introduced Rojas as her friend.

Rojas told the family that his son’s mother had a restraining order against him, which raised eyebrows.

“We are devastated, shocked, but honestly we knew very little,” she said. “The feeling he gave was of a submissive person, he didn’t give the feeling that he later killed my niece.”

Lorena said Nadal told one of her nieces that she was dating Rojas. She added that the family was not aware that they rented out a house near the base.

“She was a very outgoing girl and this guy didn’t like that feature of her personality, like any psychopath, a toxic guy,” Lorena said. “We didn’t know that they shared an apartment and that they spent weekends together (over there). We thought they lived on base.’