Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar to reach a quarter-final against the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi, playing in his 1,000th game, opened the scoring in the 35th minute, one of the few highlights of the first half at the Ahmed bin Ali stadium on Satirdau, to record nine career World Cup goals and Diego’s best World Cup score Maradona, the best Argentinian legend.

A second followed just before the hour mark, courtesy of Julian Alvarez after a big mistake by the Australian defense.

The Socceroos played a compact game and some periods of possession worked well for them in the second half. Goodwin tried to find a receiver in the penalty area from distance in the 77th minute, but the ball ricocheted off Federico Fernandez and into Argentina’s goal.

Further efforts in both goal mouths increased the tension in the dying minutes, but the widely predicted result keeps Messi’s World Cup hopes alive in Argentina.

More to follow…