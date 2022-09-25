Argentina ‘to ask teams NOT to field their international players the week before the World Cup’

Argentina are set to ask Premier League clubs not to field their players in the final game before the World Cup, according to a report.

The month-long tournament is due to begin on November 20 in Qatar, with Premier League matches and other matches around Europe taking place until the week before the first game.

But according to Double AmarillaArgentina will ask that their tournament-bound players not be involved that weekend, which could cause problems for a number of teams.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni will ask teams to rest his players ahead of the Qatar World Cup

European matches will take place the week before Argentina begin their World Cup campaign

Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton are among the English clubs that could be affected by the request, which is unlikely to be approved.

Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Martinez are locked in for the Argentina squad heading to Qatar, while Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister hopes for a place in the 26-man party.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez also looks set to be included in Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Talks are set to be held with the players involved before a decision is made, although it is possible any deal could lead to other countries following suit.

Antonio Conte (left) and Erik ten Hag (right) are two managers who could be affected

Argentina and Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez is an important player for both sides

Martinez has been central to Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United revolution this season after joining the club from Ajax in the summer.

Romero and Mac Allister, meanwhile, are regulars for their respective teams, while Alvarez has proven to be a more than capable replacement for Erling Haaland at Manchester City this season.

Other European clubs such as PSG, Atletico Madrid and Juventus may be affected.

Competing teams are expected to start naming their squads for the tournament from late October, with the submission deadline of 13 November.

Gareth Southgate is expected to name his England squad on October 21.