Argentina still trail Brazil in Fifa rankings despite World Cup win

World Cup winners Argentina have failed to oust Brazil from the top of the FIFA men’s rankings as England remain fifth in the post-Qatar standings.

Argentina have moved up to second after Lionel Messi and company led them to their third World Cup victory on Sunday.

Beaten finalists France also climb one place to third, while Belgium drop two sports to fourth after failing to progress from the group stage in Qatar.

England remain fifth after their quarter-final exit, while the Netherlands, Croatia, Italy, Portugal and Spain complete the top 10.

Wales drop nine places to 28 after a disappointing performance at their first World Cup in 64 years, their lowest position since 37th in early April 2015.

Scotland is 42nd, the Republic of Ireland 48th and Northern Ireland 59th.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are 11 places higher, as is Australia, who won two games in Qatar as they reached the last 16.

Morocco climbs to 11th place, replacing Senegal as the top African nation, while Australia climbs to 27th place.