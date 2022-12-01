Argentina fans ‘want to win the cup for Messi’

From the Doha subway to stadiums, Argentine fans say they want to repay their idol by pushing him to victory.

After Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in their first match of the 2022 World Cup, beating the two-time champions 2-1, the Arab side’s supporters were quick to taunt: “Where’s Messi?”

On Wednesday night, after Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to top Group C and Saudi Arabia lost out on a chance to qualify for the knockouts after their 2-1 loss to Mexico, it was the fans of the South American side who had a chance to answer: “Where is Saudi?” quickly spread on Twitter.

The lesson? Mocking Messi is a surefire way to anger Argentine fans.

The superstar, seen by many as the best footballer of his generation – and perhaps of all time – is 35 years old and probably in his last World Cup. As he tries to get his hands on the one trophy that has eluded him, he has a country and his fans behind him, at home and in Qatar.

Thousands of Argentine fans filled Stadium 974 on Wednesday, loud and boisterous as their team relentlessly attacked Poland’s goal. Every chance for goal was met with thunderous applause and both goals were wildly celebrated by fans gathered inside and outside the stadium. Argentina will play against Australia in the round of 16 on Saturday.

“I wasn’t worried when we lost the first game,” said Mauricio, an Argentinian. He traveled to Qatar from one of the southernmost cities in the world, Ushuaia. “When we won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, we started our campaign with a loss. So if everything goes according to plan, we will win this year too!”

Mauricio held up his island’s flag and said he had spent almost all of his savings and nearly two days on planes and airports to reach Qatar. And he’s not going back without a trophy.

“That’s why we sing ‘we want to win the cup!’

For Federico, a fan from Buenos Aires, the journey was a little shorter, but he hopes it will finally end Argentina’s quest for a third title. He has been following the Argentina team at the World Cup since 1994 and says he was not worried when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia.

“Today the team showed why it came into the tournament with a 36-match unbeaten run,” he said with the reassurance of a fan confident in his team’s progress to the final.

“Personally, I don’t mind if we don’t win the cup, but I want them to do it for Messi. He deserves it after all he’s given us,” Federico shouted to loud chanting and chanting on a Doha subway train.

Federico said the fans try to repay their football idol by chanting his name loudly during matches, and the Argentine fans around him nodded. And they won’t stop – not until Messi, they hope, lifts the World Cup at Lusail Stadium on December 18.