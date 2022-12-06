Argentina court sentences VP Kirchner to six years in prison

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, accused of fraudulently awarding government contracts, is expected to appeal against her conviction.

A federal court in Argentina has found Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner guilty of a high-profile corruption case, which sentenced the influential politician to six years in prison and disqualified her from holding public office.

Fernandez de Kirchner is expected to appeal Tuesday’s decision, who has dismissed the allegations against her as a “staged fable” and is unlikely to serve a jail term anytime soon due to government immunity.

Kirchner was found guilty of “fraudulent administration” over irregular public works contracts awarded during her time as president between 2007 and 2015. In August, prosecutors had sought a 12-year prison sentence and a life ban from politics.

Earlier this week, Fernandez de Kirchner said a guilty verdict was a foregone conclusion.

“Obviously there will be a conviction,” the 69-year-old told Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo in an interview published Monday, alleging constitutional safeguards had been violated during the judicial process.

Prosecutors allege that public works contracts were awarded to a businessman allied with Fernandez de Kirchner, who then funneled money back to her and her late husband Nestor Kirchner, also a former president.

The chief prosecutor on the case had described the alleged scheme as “probably the largest corruption operation” in the country.

But Fernandez de Kirchner’s backers have said the case is an example of political and judicial persecution.

“This court has been a firing squad,” the left-wing politician also said during her final speech to the court, accusing prosecutors of “making an effort not to respect and insult me.”

A guilty verdict was expected to draw angry reactions from Fernandez de Kirchner’s supporters in a politically polarized country experiencing a protracted economic crisis, with inflation approaching 100 percent.

It could also cast a shadow over the ruling government of President Alberto Fernandez, which is fighting an uphill battle to fend off a challenge from the conservative opposition in next year’s general election.

“The verdict will have a strong political impact,” political analyst Rosendo Fraga of the University of Buenos Aires told AFP news agency on Tuesday ahead of the decision.

However, years of potential appeals lie ahead in a process that Fraga said could take as long as six years or more.

Others also said that Fernandez de Kirchner would not be going to prison any time soon.

“She currently has vice presidential privileges, which means she is one of the officials whose firing requires a political process,” said attorney Alejandro Carrio, adding that higher courts could spend years hearing appeals all the way to the Supreme Court.

The court’s ruling comes just months after Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt outside her home in Buenos Aires. A man pointed a gun at the vice president’s head in early September and pulled the trigger, but the gun failed to fire and she was unharmed.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and a wave of support for Fernandez de Kirchner, with thousands of her supporters pouring into the streets to express their solidarity with her.

On Tuesday, crowds blocked streets in central Buenos Aires awaiting the verdict as lines of police prepared to reinforce tall metal barriers outside the courthouse, where some of her supporters had appeared.

“I’m here to defend Cristina. We defend her for what she has done and for what we know she can continue to give,” said 50-year-old Marcelo Graziano outside the courthouse.