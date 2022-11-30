Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensure a return to form for the South American giants.

Argentina edged Poland in a 2-0 win on Wednesday night to top Group C and confirm their place in the last 16 of the World Cup, signaling a return to form for the South American giants after a poor start to the season tournament this year.

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez’s second-half goals culminated in a dominant display by coach Lionel Scaloni’s forwards at Stadium 974, which was packed to the brim with tens of thousands of vociferous Argentine supporters.

Poland was lifeless throughout, but managed to progress to the knockout stage on goal difference at the expense of Mexico, who beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Group C’s other match.

More to follow…