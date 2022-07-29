Argentina appoints veteran politician to lead new economy ‘super ministry’

President Alberto Fernández has appointed the influential leader of Argentina’s House of Commons to spearhead a new economic ‘super ministry’ in a bid to bail out his government and regain market confidence as fears of a full-blown economic crisis mount.

Sergio Massa, the Peronist leader of the lower house of Congress, will lead a ministry that oversees economic, manufacturing and agricultural policies, the government announced on Thursday.

He is the third person to be in charge of Argentina’s economy in less than a month. He replaces Silvina Batakis, who was sworn in on July 4, and takes over from Martín Guzmán, who unexpectedly resigned over a split in the ruling coalition government over the direction of economic policy.

As part of his role, Massa will also lead Argentina’s $44 billion restructuring deal with the IMF, as well as negotiations with other international lenders, the government said.

Batakis, who has just returned from Washington where she met with IMF officials earlier this week, will remain in government as head of state-owned Banco Nación, officials say.

Speculation in recent days of a cabinet turmoil had brought some relief to markets amid signs that Massa, who is considered a more moderate member of the governing coalition, could be given sweeping powers to implement much-needed reforms to boost the avoid inflation and a crisis.

Argentine bond prices rose Thursday, with dollar bonds maturing in 2030 climbing to more than 23 cents on the dollar, the highest level since Guzmán stepped down in early July.

The president’s decision to create the ministry comes as confidence in his government’s ability to deal with the rapidly deteriorating economy has collapsed.

Despite Batakis’ commitments to abide by the IMF’s obligations and restore “order and balance,” investors and the public worried that she lacked political support to turn the economy around.

Savers in Argentina are rushing to exchange their pesos for currencies like the US dollar as fears of a possible devaluation pushed the black market exchange rate to record lows in July. Government bonds are trading in distressed territory and inflation is expected to top 90 percent this year.

Massa has reportedly pushed for a degree of control over the Treasury and Energy Departments as preconditions for accepting the job, allowing for cuts in utility bills and other tougher policy changes, local media reported. These are the same conditions, analysts say, that former Economy Minister Guzmán failed to secure and led to his resignation earlier this month.

A lawyer who served as chief of staff under Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the current vice president and former president, analysts say Massa could be better placed than his two predecessors in negotiations with several coalition and opposition members.

Kirchner leads the more radical bloc of the left-wing coalition and believes the Peronists should spend more to protect voters from rising inflation ahead of the 2023 presidential race. An open division between her and the president over how to reconcile the economy has increased in recent months and has led to some senior layoffs.

Argentine economist Eduardo Levy Yeyati said the appointment of Massa was “the president’s last playing card” as a figure who could give investors some reassurance. However, if it doesn’t work, the Fernandez administration will have no other options, he added.