The British Journal of Criminology (2022). DOI: 10.1093/bjc/azac071″ width=”800″ height=”471″/> RR offenses count over time in countries of the United Kingdom. Credit: The British Journal of Criminology (2022). DOI: 10.1093/bjc/azac071



In parts of the UK that opposed Brexit, there was less of a spike in hate crime after the vote than in abandoned areas, according to research from Cardiff University.

The newspaper, published in The British Journal of Criminologyprovides the first Brexit-related comparison of racial and religious hate crimes between England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Researchers combined several datasets from a variety of sources, including police-recorded statistics, the Crime Survey of England and Wales and social media activity to examine the possible factors that led to an increase in hate crime after the landmark 2016 referendum.

Researchers examined data for each police area in England and Wales and found that those areas with a higher vote share showed a smaller increase in hate crime in the month following the Brexit vote. For example, Surrey, which had a 52% vote share, saw a 12% increase in hate crimes than Essex, which had a 38% vote share.

Scotland and Northern Ireland, which each have one police force and where most people voted to stay, also showed smaller increases.

Taking into account 31 other “trigger” events that took place between October 2016 and December 2017, including the Westminster and London Bridge terror attacks, the findings show that the Brexit vote led to the second-highest spike in hate crimes. The only event in the period that led to more hate crimes was the attack at the Manchester Arena.

Lead author Professor Matthew Williams, director of HateLab, based at Cardiff University’s School of Social Sciences, says their “findings show that departing areas in all corners of the UK saw larger spikes in hate crime following the historic Brexit vote. may that the result of the vote meant that some individuals with biased views felt more justified in their opinions, making them more vocal and confident in committing racist and religious hate crimes — whether on the street or via social media platforms.”

“Our statistical model also shows that the rise in hate crimes was not due to an increase in victim and witness reports or increased reliance on police information – two reasons previously used to explain the rise – but to the number of crimes actually committed and recorded by the police.”

In 2017, the Brexit vote was associated by the Home Office with the largest increase in police hate crimes recorded since registration began.

According to this research paper, in July 2016 – the month after the vote – an additional 1,100 hate crimes were committed in England and Wales – either personally or on social media, representing a 29% increase.

Professor Williams says that “there appears to be no slowing down in the increase in police-recorded hate crimes, and in the regularity of trigger events that appear to have powerful observable positive associations with the hardening of prejudice and, in turn, the expression of identity-based hostility.”

“Key questions remain about the short- and long-term management of hate crimes. The government’s continued reliance on traditional criminal justice interventions of more or better policing and tougher penalties must remain up for debate. That hate crimes depend so much on temporary forces clearly suggests a reassessment is needed in place. Further research is needed to better understand these links.”

Building hate crime response capacity in community organizations

More information:

ML Williams et al, The Effect of the Brexit Vote on the Variation in Race and Religious Hate Crimes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, The British Journal of Criminology (2022). ML Williams et al, The Effect of the Brexit Vote on the Variation in Race and Religious Hate Crimes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/bjc/azac071

Provided by Cardiff University

