‘Are you stupid, Leo?’: PSG’s Lionel Messi gets into playful scuffle with team-mate Rodrigo De Paul

PSG star Lionel Messi got into a slight scuffle with Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul as the two joked around during training.

The video, which is circulating on social media, was taken during the national side’s session in Miami as they prepare to take on Honduras in a friendly on Friday night.

Messi and De Paul can be seen throwing verbal jabs at each other before the situation escalates and Leandro Paredes, Messi’s PSG teammate, is forced to intervene.

The two players were in good spirits after the incident, in which De Paul slapped Messi lightly

According to Mundo Deportivo, De Paul asks the Argentine No.10: ‘Are you stupid, Leo?’ before throwing a light smack at his teammate.

That’s when Paredes steps in and pulls De Paul away. Despite the somewhat confrontational manner, the three players can be seen in good spirits and laughing at the incident.

The duo in question have built a strong relationship after being in the national team together since De Paul’s call-up in 2018 and were both part of the 2021 Copa America winning squad.

Lionel Scaloni’s side take on Honduras tonight at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in a friendly before facing Jamaica on Wednesday next week.

That game will be their penultimate game ahead of the World Cup, which starts in November, with the team also playing the United Arab Emirates in the week leading up to the tournament.

Drawn in Group C, Argentina will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia in Qatar later this year.