Are YOU self-sabotaging while dating? Psychologist reveals 6 signs including ignoring red flags

An expert has revealed six ways people can sabotage themselves when dating, from ignoring red flags to believing you can change a person to make them fit your needs.

dr. Lalitaa Suglani, a chartered psychologist based in Birmingham, shared the information: a post on Instagram, where she has about 100,000 followers.

In the post, she said that sometimes “the only thing that stands between us and a happier relationship is ourselves.”

dr. Lalitaa added that while we often view self-sabotage as negative, and it can make us feel frustrated with ourselves, it’s important to understand that it’s “our mind’s way of protecting us from experiencing emotional pain.”

She wrote, “Self-sabotage…can arise from a place of fear…As a result, we unconsciously orchestrate scenarios to avoid these familiar kinds of relationship problems.

“To control this behavior it is important for us to understand where it comes from and each of us will have a different reason because we are all different.

“We can learn so much from our behavior.”

According to the psychologist, the desire to self-sabotage ‘can also be associated with our attachment style’.

This means that “people can often unknowingly sabotage relationships by repeating the relationship patterns we learned as children.”

She explained, “We repeat behaviors over and over because this cycle is known and what we know — it doesn’t mean we can’t change this way of interacting with others.”

dr. Lalitaa listed six ways people can sabotage themselves while dating.

These include projecting qualities that you think the other person might be attractive to, rather than being honest, as well as not seeing the other person for who they are, but rather who you want them to be.

Another way people sabotage themselves is by ignoring red flags or making excuses for the behavior of the person they are dating.

In addition, people may think they can change the other person to meet their needs, or “fix” them.

Another point that Dr. Lalitaa shared was not communicating or being honest about your wants and needs when it comes to relationships.

Finally, she said it can be a way of sabotaging yourself while dating if you agree to go with the other person’s pace when you feel different, and not express it.

The psychologist noted that there is something people can do to address potentially worrisome behaviors while dating.

She wrote, “Therapy can serve as a powerful tool to help you trust yourself, raise awareness, and make other decisions while in the dating world.”