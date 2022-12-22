Are YOU making a Christmas faux-pas? Why angels, tinsel and multicolour lights are a no-no on trees

Decorating your Christmas tree with bright lights, tinsel, angels and “quirky” baubles is a festive faux pas, an etiquette expert has warned.

William Hanson, director of the etiquette training institute The English Manner, claims that “gaudy” holiday decor is evidence of a householder’s “bad taste.”

Mr Hanson, 33 – in a bid to make Christmas more fashionable – took to Twitter this week to rank users’ decorations on a scale of one to ten.

While the etiquette expert is highly critical of most trees, real trees with white lights and a star on them are most worthy of “honor and admiration.”

Decorating your Christmas tree with bright lights, tinsel, angels and “quirky” baubles is a festive faux pas, an etiquette expert has warned

William Hanson, director of etiquette training institute The English Manner, claims ‘gaudy’ holiday decor is evidence of a householder’s ‘bad taste’

Mr Hanson, whose clients include at least five royal families from around the world, says a Christmas tree must meet ‘key rules’ to be tasteful.

First and foremost, a real tree will always be superior to an artificial one, he said The Telegraphsaying he’s never seen a fake one that looks real.

He also warned against using multicolored bulbs, as they are “incredibly retro” and non-traditional. Instead, he encouraged decorators to use warm, white lights on their trees.

“Historically, candles were used in Victorian times, so a white, warm light also represents stars, which are white when viewed from Earth,” he explained.

Likewise, he argued that a star should be used as a tree topper, rather than an angel or sugar plum fairy, because of the significance of the North Star in the Christmas story.

According to the biblical story, Mary and Joseph were guided by the star on their journey to Bethlehem.

Mr Hanson noted that an angel is a more acceptable tree topper than other Christmas figures, but still emphasized the use of a star.

Mr Hanson, 33 – in a bid to make Christmas more fashionable – took to Twitter this week to rank users’ decorations on a scale of one to ten. He will award the Golden Bauble award to the decorator with the most impressive tree

Front runner for the prize – which is more than his ‘honor and admiration’ – is this tree. Mr Hanson gave it a 9.6/10, citing the ‘very subtly composed use of colour’. He criticized the tree’s “quirky branches pointing upwards,” but overall thought it was a “beautiful” holiday design

Mr Hanson also revealed that the ‘golden rule’ of tree decoration is to avoid tinsel, which he believes should be banned.

He argued that tinsel is bad for the environment and has never been properly ranked – a claim he repeated for beads.

The etiquette expert offered a similar take on gaudy ornaments, arguing that baubles should be charming and subtle.

He suggested using a two-tone combination of ornaments — such as silver and red — to avoid a “messy” look.

However, he noted that decorators with a “very, very artistic eye” might want to try incorporating additional colors into their scheme.

Mr Hanson, who still rates trees on social media, joked that he will award the Golden Bauble award to the decorator with the most impressive tree.

The front runner for the prize – which is simply his ‘honor and admiration’ – is a tree with white lights and colored baubles.

He gave the tree a 9.6 out of 10, citing its “very subtly composed use of color.”

He criticized the tree’s “quirky branches upwards,” but overall thought it was a “beautiful” holiday design. However, most of the others are lucky enough to receive such high ratings.

Some trees saw his applause for their use of color and good shape

Mr. Hanson ranked an artificial tree as a 6/10 and said it was, “Pretty nice for a fake tree.”

He gave a user a score of 1/10 for breaking his so-called golden rule, tweeting, “Tossed together or thrown up? This is tinsel at its worst.’

He also denounced a tree with beads and red lights, claiming it looked like something from Amsterdam’s red light district.

‘This tree looks like it could stand in a window in Amsterdam. The haphazard beads add to the debauchery. 5/10,” he wrote.

He also criticized a user’s tree topper, saying, “Gosh, Paul. Santa Claus on top of a tree. A maverick pick. 5/10.’