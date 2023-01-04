Are you a procrastinator? Research suggests you’re more likely to be depressed, unhealthy, and broke

Charles Dickens once said that procrastination is the thief of time.

Now scientists think it may also steal your sleep, harm your health, and make you worse off financially.

A study of 3,500 Swedish students found that those who regularly procrastinate have an increased risk of poor sleep, lack of exercise and financial problems.

Experts believe this is because while most people tend to procrastinate a bit, for others it’s their “general disposition” and can affect how well they do in life.

Scientists think procrastination can also steal your sleep, damage your health and make you worse off financially (file image)

Those who often “postponed a planned action despite the expectation that they would be worse off” risk everything from poorer academic performance to general health, the study suggests.

Researchers at Stockholm University recruited students from eight universities studying everything from social sciences and technology to economics and medicine.

They chose students because the high degree of freedom and the low structure of university life ‘make high demands on their self-regulating capacity’.

They were asked to rate a range of lifestyle questions ranging from one “very rarely or not representative of me” to five “very often or always representative of me” over a nine-month period, the equivalent of an academic year.

This provided their procrastination score, which was then measured against physical, mental and psychosocial health problems, such as loneliness.

They used the mean as a baseline and found that for every increase of one in the procrastination score, people were 13 percent more likely to become depressed, according to results published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Those who hesitated were also 15 percent more likely to experience economic problems and less likely to exercise or sleep well, the researchers found.

The authors conclude: ‘This suggests that procrastination is associated with subsequent psychological distress, disabling pain, unhealthy lifestyle and worse psychosocial health factors.

“Given that procrastination is common among university students, these findings may be important to gain more insight into student health.”

If you liked this article, you might also like:

Adults who stay well hydrated live years longer and are much less likely to develop chronic health problems, a large-scale US government-funded study suggested.

A New York man has sued chocolate giant Hershey for continuing to market products containing harmful levels of lead and cadmium.

Gender discrimination is preventing men from becoming primary school teachers and nurses, experts warn.