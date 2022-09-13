Are these the most irritating neighbours ever?

<!–

There is arguably nothing worse for a homeowner than living next door to someone who is rude or inconsiderate.

But not everyone is blessed with considerate neighbors and these hilarious images of thoughtless homeowners will make you glad you don’t live next door to them.

collected by Bored Panda, Social media users from around the world have shared photos of outrageously rude behavior — including a person who left a passive-aggressive note on their neighbors’ car to park in a parking lot they pay for.

While another person took a look at the neighbor’s house after he moved and found piles of rubbish floor to ceiling.

Here FEMAIL reveals the worst examples of neighbors from hell…

Threat! Another person, from the US, received a passive-aggressive note from their neighbor for parking in their own assigned parking lot for which they pay

Nest bugs! This person’s neighbor, from an unknown location, left in the middle of the night and this is what was left behind

Yaks! This person, from Russia, has a neighbor from hell who has created a huge health and safety problem with piles of garbage in their backyard

Thou shalt not pass! A person from the US shared a photo of a neighbor’s RV parked halfway down the road

Bright Spark! This person’s neighbor, in the US, put hot charcoal from his grill in a garbage can and almost set the house on fire

Wow! This person’s ‘weird neighbours’ have moved, so they decided to look around the house to find this mess inside

Scary! Another person had to put up a fence to shut out his ‘incredibly curious neighbour’ only to find they had installed a security camera to look over the fence

Ouch! This woman, from the US, who has a dog, told her neighbors’ children to stop throwing rocks at her fence and found this in her backyard half an hour later

Please stop! This self-isolating and vulnerable person was forced to put up a note begging people to stop taking her bird feeders