Are sponge cities a solution to growing urban flooding problems?

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



So-called sponge cities use green roofs, rain gardens, wetlands and other nature-based measures to absorb, retain and purify excess stormwater. A perspective published in WIRES Water discusses the potential of such initiatives to tackle flooding, and lists the key components required for success.

The authors note that China’s national Sponge City program, which started in 2014 and already supported 30 stormwater management pilot cities, has been extended for a new roll-out phase from 2021-2023, with an initial group of 20 cities announced in June 2021. The article provides a roadmap for this next phase of development, which can play a key role in building flood resilience and adapting cities to climate change.

“Sponge cities have been heralded as a sustainable solution to China’s urban flooding, but there are limits to the amount of rain they can absorb, so incorporating a wider range of community-based interventions will be vital to make sponge cities flood-proof,” said corresponding author Guangtao Fu, Ph.D., from the University of Exeter, in the UK.

As sea levels rise, coastal megacities need more than storm surge barriers

More information:

Are sponge cities the solution to China’s growing urban flooding problems? Are sponge cities the solution to China’s growing urban flooding problems? DOI: 10.1002/what2.1613