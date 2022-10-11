Are Russian forces now FREEZING Ukrainians out?

Vladimir Putin attacked energy supplies in Ukraine yesterday in an attempt to leave the country in the cold this winter.

As Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded with G7 leaders to protect his skies, air raid sirens blared across the country for a second day after a flurry of deadly strikes on Monday, forcing Ukrainians to seek cover again.

Despite Russia’s claims that it has struck strategic military targets, explosions around four key cities have left large parts of Ukraine facing power outages and water shortages.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said: “These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating intolerable conditions for civilians.”

He said it was part of a ‘deliberate strategy’ by Moscow as winter approaches.

The attacks were part of apparent revenge attacks by Putin, who warned of a severe response after he declared the humiliating weekend bombing of a bridge to occupied Crimea, a military supply route, a ‘terrorist attack’.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said 19 people had died and 105 people were injured in Monday’s strikes.

At least seven of the victims were in the capital, Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. More than 300 cities and towns lost power.

Western leaders meeting at the G7, a club of the world’s richest democracies, last night condemned the escalation of violence and vowed to ‘stand firm with Ukraine as long as it takes’.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and allies said “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime” and vowed to “hold President Putin and those responsible to account”.

Cafe workers serve visitors at a cafe without electricity in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after three Russian missiles targeted energy infrastructure

President Zelensky called on the bloc to help him defend his people against Moscow’s attacks.

“When Ukraine receives a sufficient amount of modern and effective air defense systems, the key element of Russia’s terror, missile attacks, will cease to work,” he told a virtual meeting.

A body lies under a blanket in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southern Ukraine, after a Russian airstrike hit a humanitarian convoy heading towards Russian-occupied territory

An aerial photo shows how a single missile exploded close to the convoy, shattering the vehicles with shrapnel as people prepared to enter nearby Russian-held territory to visit relatives and distribute aid

Medics provide support to survivors of a missile strike that hit a humanitarian convoy heading out of the Ukrainian-occupied town of Zaporizhzhia into nearby Russian territory this morning

“I ask you to strengthen the overall effort to help financially with the creation of an air shield for Ukraine,” he added.

He is believed to be looking at a system like Israel’s Iron Dome, which intercepts enemy rockets, sometimes totaling thousands a week.

About half of the 84 missiles Russia fired from land, air and sea on Monday were able to evade Kyiv’s defenses.

Yesterday, 20 cruise missiles and 13 Iranian-made ‘kamikaze’ drones were shot down by Ukraine’s air force command, but 33 strikes hit.

Ukrainian soldiers stand next to the body of a civilian killed by a missile attack near Zaporizhzhia

The US and Germany have pledged to speed up air defense deliveries in the wake of the new bombings, the worst since the start of the invasion in February.

Undeterred, the Russian military struck again yesterday in an attempt to terrorize the population and wipe out vital infrastructure.

Deep inside Kyiv’s fortified metro stations, built to withstand a nuclear blast, hundreds of people hid in the maze of tunnels as Ukraine’s air defense took out an incoming missile.

A body lies under a sheet next to a humanitarian convoy of cars that was heading out of the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia towards Russian-occupied territory nearby to distribute aid

‘We are afraid. But we are more annoyed,’ said Helena Kucher, 44, who bent down on a platform with her ten-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

They waited patiently, while her daughter Daria drew flowers in her notepad, for the all-clear alarm to arrive on their cell phones just after 1 p.m.

Fearing future attacks, people left the streets – but for workers and residents to clear away debris.

One person was killed when 12 missiles slammed into public facilities in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, sparking a large fire, Ukrainian emergency services said.

Lviv in western Ukraine came under fire for the second day in a row, with three explosions ringing out just after midday, taking out two power plants and injuring a 53-year-old man.

“As a result of the missile attack, 30 percent of Lviv is temporarily without electricity,” Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that water supplies had been cut off in two districts of the city.

In nearby Vinnytsia, drones crashed into a thermal power plant as attacks on energy sites continued.

Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the UN’s human rights office, warned the latest strikes “amount to a war crime”.

“Damage to key power plants and lines ahead of the coming winter raises further concerns about the protection of civilians and especially the impact on vulnerable populations,” she told reporters.

At an official ceremony in St. George’s Hall in the Grand Kremlin Palace today, where marble plaques engraved in gold commemorate Russian military heroes, Putin will preside over a treaty signing proclaiming the annexation of four regions of Ukraine – the breakaway People’s Republic of Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that it had launched a series of long-range airstrikes on a smaller scale than the day before.

“The purpose of the strikes has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit, officials in Moscow said.

It happened when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refused to rule out negotiations between Moscow and the West.

That would leave the door open for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Putin at the G20 summit in Indonesia next month, if the Kremlin despot confirms his attendance.

Meanwhile, a catering oligarch dubbed Putin’s chef, bankrolling the dreaded Wagner group of mercenaries, suggested that Russian MPs join the fighting themselves.

Yevgeny Prigozhin accused members of the Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, of not supporting the war enough.

“I urge the talking heads to get their act together and lead units like Wagner, while those who lack leadership skills can pick up automatic rifles or at least sappers’ shovels,” he said.