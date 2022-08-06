Are Rita Ora and Taika Waititi MARRIED? Thor director sports a wedding band in new snap

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have sparked speculation that they got married after the Thor director spotted a wedding ring on Friday.

An Instagram photo shared by Rita’s sister Elena showed Taika, 46, with the gold jewelry on his left finger enjoying a drink in the sun.

Meanwhile, Rita, 31, also uploaded the same photo to her Instagram, but the singer eloquently covered Taika’s hand with her caption.

Married man? Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have sparked speculation they got married after the Thor director spotted a wedding ring on Friday

MailOnline has reached out to Rita and Taika representatives for comment.

In June, it was reported that the couple would marry after asking the question almost at the same time.

The British singer and New Zealand filmmaker are said to be planning an impending low-key ceremony abroad before throwing a big party in London with their fellow A-lists later this year.

Just married? In an Instagram photo shared by Rita’s sister Elena, Taika, 46, was seen with the gold jewelry on his left finger enjoying a drink in the sun.

It’s clear that Rita, who is working on several films and The Voice Australia, and Taika, who is planning a series of films, hope to tie the knot once their work commitments are completed.

A friend told The sun: ‘It’s not about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. The point is that they are in love and decide that the time is right to formalize their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.

“They didn’t do a whole, ‘Will you marry me?’ thing and an Instagram post.

Could it be? Meanwhile, Rita, 31, uploaded the same shot to her Instagram, but the singer eloquently covered Taika’s hand with her caption

“There is no ring or large build-up. They came closer and closer and finally said to each other almost simultaneously, “I want to marry you.”

In August, the couple, who began dating in March 2021 after meeting in Australia, would go so fast in their relationship that they started talking about marriage, a source told New Idea.

“Taika calls Rita ‘wifey’ all the time and talks about how he will be her first and last husband,” the insider said.

Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter, but [Rita is] absolutely hoping he’s real,” they continued, adding that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with her Thor director.

At the time, Rita had reportedly started joking about getting married in a “quick, hippie-dippy” California ceremony, and celebrating with a bigger party at a later date.

Taika was previously married to film producer Chelsea Winstanley, but it is believed the couple quietly broke up in 2018.

The couple share two daughters: Te Hinekahu, ten, and Matewa Kiritapu, six.

In February, Rita reflected on her relationship with Taika when she shared a glowing Valentine’s Day post.

The singer thanked the director for “being cool” when she posted a never-before-seen return of the couple in 2018 – three years before their romance began.

Before Taika, Rita had a romance with a string of big names, starting in her pre-fame years.

Before one of them became a superstar, Rita dated Bruno Mars at the age of 18 and later said, “It was love at first sight.”

‘We met in 2009. I was 18 and started at Roc Nation. Bruno was also unknown at the time. He was a struggling songwriter who was hired to write songs for me. I thought, “Wow, that’s just the best man in the world!”‘

After Bruno, the singer dated reality star Rob Kardashian for two months from October 2012 before ending their brief romance due to her “hectic work schedule” and their incompatible lifestyles.