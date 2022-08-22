Are Possums Harmful to Humans and Pets?

Possums are marsupial species that look unpleasant appearance-wise. These pests have long heads, scaly tails and round ears. According to Wildlife Act 1975, the possums are recognised as protected species. These animals can’t be killed by pest control experts or homeowners. Only licensed companies that offer Sydney pest control services can remove rodents from a property. When it comes to damage, these pests are also very harmful. Let’s have a look at the disadvantages of having possums around your home:

Risk of Possum’s Bite

Possums are not aggressive. But, they might attack humans for their self-defence. These pests have 50 sharp teeth and their bite is painful for humans. If you ever find the possums in your yard, try not to catch them without taking proper training. Instead, you can rely on experts as they know the perfect way to handle the possums.

Possums Spread Many Diseases

The possums spread many serious diseases such as Tuberculosis, Tularemia, Spotted Fever, Coccidiosis, and Chagas Diseases. It is risky to allow the possums to roam all around your house because their contact with your food or other objects can lead to serious contamination.

The possums are hosts for many parasites. So, the health problems can amplify because of possum infestation in a house or office. Unlike other pests, you can’t use poisonous baits, adhesive glue traps or other inhumane techniques. You have to hire possum removal Sydney experts to avoid these diseases. Professionals know the main locations where possums can hide. They can catch and relocate them to another safe place. In short, nobody will be harmed if the experts are contacted at the right time.

Possums Make Cats Sick

For cat owners, it can be dangerous to ignore possum infestation. The possums sometimes injure the cats with their sharp teeth while competing for food. The cats can get a disease known as Coccidiosis by coming in contact with the poop of the possums. Even the respiratory tract gets affected because of the disease spread by the possums.

Stinky Odours

The droppings of possums stink badly. It is not an easy task to sit in the same room or garden where possums excrete their body waste. You can easily compare the smell of possum droppings with a decayed animal body or rotting meat. Isn’t it horrible? To protect your health from the bad odour, you must take some serious actions to eliminate the possum infestation from your house.

Possums Urinate on Roofs and Walls

The possums find it easy to climb on the roof if tall trees are present in the garden. The urine stains on the walls and roofs are the major signs of the possum infestation. These urine spots are not only ugly but spread infections as well.

Dead Possums are Hazardous to Health

Dead and decaying possums in the house can be infectious. When the possums die, several bacteria and germs gather around its body to decompose them. The remains of the possums are harmful to human health as both germs and bad smells spread throughout the entire house. If you are facing issues because of drying animals, make it a point to hire the experts. They can remove the bodies of the possums and sanitise the place properly.

Conclusion

The possums are not deadly or poisonous by nature. But, their bodies do carry various parasites and spread different kinds of diseases in both humans and pets. Whenever you find the possums jumping on the roof or running in the garden, seek help from professionals. They can use advanced and humane possum removal techniques to give you long-term relief from these pesky pests.