Are investors still hungry?Global instability could force investors to rethink their investment strategies

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – TSMC – is the world’s largest maker of the high-speed microchips that power cars, computers, telephones and nearly every other part of modern life.

The potential additional demand for its wares from artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and renewable energy operators is so great that legendary investor Warren Buffett has acquired shares worth £3.3 billion.

This may be a small change for his £565 billion Berkshire Hathaway fund. But is it still sending a message that TSMC – called “the enabler of future technology” by Morgan Stanley – is a bargain?

Or does TSMC’s position at the center of the tech cold war between China and America make the geopolitical challenges insurmountable, especially given the implications of the unrest in China?

TSMC, the world’s ninth-largest publicly traded company, has a market share of 53 percent, thanks to its know-how, skilled workforce, and purchasing power—the kind of traits Buffett is looking for. He demands that companies have a broad ‘economic moat’ that can repel competition.

A strait 110 miles wide separates Taiwan from China. But its larger neighbor claims Taiwan as its own, leading The Economist magazine to call the island “the most dangerous place on earth.”

The protests over Covid protocols in major Chinese cities that have shaken markets could lead Beijing to step up its threats against Taiwan as a demonstration of its overall authority.

This week our Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the golden era of UK-China relations is over. But tensions between China and Western countries have already risen due to the policies of US President Joe Biden.

The new Chips and Science Act aims to limit the supply to China of advanced chips for use in AI or military purposes. The US is also trying to reduce its dependence on Taiwan by providing subsidies to companies that manufacture chips in the US.

In 1990, America accounted for 37 percent of global chip production, but now it’s 12 percent, although it is the world’s second-largest customer for all types of chips after China.

The recent protests in China have unsettled markets over risks to global supply chains, although Beijing may need to change its stance.

Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, comments: “There is a clear conflict between the policy and China’s need to rescue its weakening economy. The campaign to improve vaccination coverage is now becoming crucial.’

The damage caused by the protests at TSMC and others is a factor in this year’s 32 percent drop in the PHLX Semiconductor Index.

ASML, Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm are among the other big names.

Shares of TSMC are 21 percent below their January levels, though Buffett’s intervention did spur a recovery.

This will come as a relief to fund holders like Baillie Gifford Positive Change, Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets and Fidelity Asia who have interests in the company.

Chetan Sehgal, at Templeton Trust, said: ‘We continue to believe that TSMC is one of the best stocks emerging markets have to offer.’

But anyone, like me, considering following Buffett should consider whether the geopolitical downside and market downcycle caused by the global slowdown are satisfactorily reflected in the current price. TSMC, with a market capitalization of 12.6 trillion Taiwanese dollars (330 billion pounds), is valued at only 12.7 times forward earnings.

Andy Wong of LW Asset Management, Hong Kong’s asset manager, thinks it is “great value in the long run” – a view that appears to be based on Morgan Stanley’s forecast that the market will rebound in the second half of 2023 .

TSMC has 17 factories – 15 in Taiwan, two in China – and is building a £10bn factory in Phoenix, Arizona that could reportedly supply Apple by 2024.

Apple accounted for a quarter of sales in 2021. Customers can also count Tesla, and a second factory in the state is one of the possibilities.

Phoenix is ​​located about 1,000 miles from Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters in Nebraska. Buffett would admit that he is still a long way from understanding the technologies behind chip manufacturing.

But he seems convinced of the need for these components and the profit offered: TSMC’s operating margin is about 50 percent.

Investing in this company that’s located in a dangerous place is dangerous, but sometimes that’s part of the fun, so I’ll try to add some other chip stocks like Nvidia — down 48 percent this year.