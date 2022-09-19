Are China’s problems global problems?

Good morning. It’s Fed week. I predict that the Fed’s rhetoric will be very harsh indeed, following the precedent set in Jackson Hole last month. I also predict that the market still won’t quite buy it. Do you have another prediction? Email me: robert.armstrong@ft.com.

How much should China’s slowdown matter to global investors?

The standard checklist of reasons to be bearish currently contains three major items. One: To choke inflation, the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy until the US is in recession. Two: an energy shock will send Europe and the UK into recession, if not already. Three: Zero-covid policies and a slow-motion real estate crisis guarantee anemic Chinese growth.

China’s woes cemented their place in the top three last week when key economic data for August came out. While the headlines weren’t as bad as the downright scary numbers in July, the underlying picture hasn’t gotten any better, especially in terms of domestic demand. China’s manufacturing and exporting machinery is still running, although global demand is starting to weaken. But in our own country things are ugly:

August retail sales rose 5.4 percent in August, up from 2.7 percent in July. But analysts were quick to point out that the improvement was largely due to an easier comparison with last year and government subsidies for car purchases. Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics estimates that seasonally adjusted retail sales are down 0.8 percent month-to-month. His card:

Youth unemployment remains close to 20 percent and is rising.

For global exporters of iron ore, copper and other commodities used in construction, there is no sign of recovery in the housing market and investment in fixed real estate continues to decline.

The government is pushing for various forms of stimulation. Local government financing vehicles borrow to buy up land and support cities and counties instead of retiring real estate companies. The People’s Bank of China has cut a significant lending rate. The government encourages banks to provide funds to restart stalled real estate projects. But given the magnitude of the problems, it looks like tinkering around the edges, with more rhetoric than substance. Here’s Adam Wolfe of Absolute Strategy Research, who wrote last month:

The government has so far failed to implement its controversial stimulus measures. Media reports allow local governments to tap RMB 1.5 trillion from next year’s bond [issuance] quotas have yet to be confirmed. And the rescue fund for stalled housing projects that the Council of State has supposedly approved has not been announced. Last week’s Politburo’s quarterly economic review also made no mention, nor did this week’s PBoC and NDRC planning meetings for the second half of the year. That has likely made companies even more cautious about investing, as they aren’t sure when and if additional government support will come.

Monetary incentives are ineffective because China is in a liquidity trap. “The Chinese private sector has little interest in further borrowing. . . There are plenty of funds for loans, but they just sit unused in the banking system,” said Craig Botham of Pantheon Macroeconomics. The growth of credit is therefore slower than the growth of the money supply. Here’s Botham’s chart (“M2” is the money supply, “ASF” stands for “all social finance”, a broad measure of credit growth):

Not an encouraging picture. But should it be a major independent cause for concern for investors not directly invested in China?

An institutional investor in New York, London, Tokyo or Singapore, with a fairly standard portfolio of stocks and bonds, will have a lot of direct exposure to the US and European economies. Their direct exposure to China is likely much lower for several reasons. China’s financial system is relatively closed and foreign ownership of its financial assets is low (and, in the case of corporate bonds, rapidly declining). And while China plays a huge role in meeting the demand for goods outside of China, its role as a source of demand for goods and services for other countries is much more limited and concentrated in a few areas – notably commodities and semiconductors (the top ten holdings in MSCI’s World China Exposure Index consists of 5 semiconductor companies, 4 commodity groups and a manufacturer of electronic components).

But aside from huge commodity exporters like Brazil and Australia, the direct exposure to Chinese demand isn’t huge:

Joerg Wuttke, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, pointed out that European exports to China (€112 billion) are much less than those to the UK (€161 billion) and not much greater than those to Switzerland (€ 91 billion).

But while it’s important not to overstate China’s contribution to global demand, it’s equally important to recognize that the areas where China’s demand is greatest — commodities and semiconductors — are highly cyclical and visible. What China does contribute is highly volatile and can be both a leading indicator of global growth and a powerful driver of global sentiment. That helps explain charts like this one, from Absolute Strategy Research, which show a significant, if uneven, correlation between China’s economic and global stock performance:

I wonder if the correlation might be weaker this time around. Given that China’s two major problems (zero Covid and housing) are very local, to what extent will China’s slowdown turn out to be a global problem this cycle, outside of fairly specific sectors such as commodities? Will China lead the global economy – or just follow?

