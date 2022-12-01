Are any holiday surprises on the way from Apple in December?

December is typically a quiet month for Apple. Significant new hardware releases are rare, and the releases are normally announced and ordered earlier, with delivery dates in December.

Apple’s major new releases in December tend to be operating system updates. We get iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates towards the end of the year that often add major new features that just weren’t ready for their initial release a few months earlier. That is the case again this year with iOS/iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1. And of course, now that Apple is also a major services company with a constant content push, you can expect releases for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, as well as holiday and year-end content on places like Apple Music.

Here’s what’s on the way from Apple in December 2022.

New hardware releases: probably not

There is no announced hardware launch in December. Everything announced for this year has already shipped, and anything rumored (like new Macs) isn’t expected until March at the earliest.

However, we’ve been here before. Two years ago, the AirPods Max headphones were unexpectedly announced in December with a direct-to-web release and no event. At the time, there were vague rumors that Apple would be working on over-the-ear headphones, but no one expected a release just before the holidays. Apple also announced that the original AirPods were on sale in December 2016 and the iMac Pro in 2017, so December is no stranger to major announcements.

So while we think December will probably be devoid of new hardware releases, when it comes to Apple you never know for sure!

However, we are almost certain that new software is on the way this month. Apple has been testing the latest iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates since late October, and we expect them to be available to everyone before the end of the year.

iOS 16.2: We expect iOS 16.2 to launch probably in the first or second week of December. It adds the ability to disable the always-on display wallpaper on iPhone 14 Pro, the Freeform app, new lock screen widgets, and a new, faster and more reliable architecture for the Home app.

iPad OS 16.2: iPadOS gets the same features as iOS (where relevant, e.g. there are no lock screen widgets) and brings back external display support for Stage Manager in iPads with an M1 or M2 chip.

‌tvOS 16.2: The new Home architecture is included in this release, as is a new Siri Recognition feature that recognizes individual users’ voices (similar to HomePod).

macOS Ventura 13.1: Most of the changes to macOS here are under the hood (like the new Home architecture), but it does include the new Freeform app, just like iOS and iPadOS.

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in TK. To find out what’s coming next, check out our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Slow Horses (season 2): Continuation of the darkly comedic British spy drama starring Gary Oldman. December 2

Little America (season 2): An anthology of immigrant stories, telling the personal stories of those who came to America elsewhere. December 9

Emancipation: Will Smith plays Peter, a runaway slave in Louisiana who must evade capture as he makes his way north where he joins the Union army. December 9

Puppy Place (Season 2): Charles and Lizzie Peterson have found the perfect way to literally nurture their love for dogs. The siblings take on the arduous yet rewarding task of nurturing puppies and finding their forever homes. With every new puppy a new adventure begins. December 9

apple arcade

Apple releases new games for Apple Arcade on Friday, but not every Friday is dedicated to a new game or major update. For a full list of Apple Arcade games and more information about the service, check out our Apple Arcade FAQ. Some games are released without warning, but you will often see several projects listed in the Coming Soon section. These are the releases we know of so far.

Dead Cells+: A great roguelike side-scrolling action game is coming to Apple Arcade. December 2

JellyCar Worlds: The classic racing/drawing puzzle platformer is back. December 9

My Little Pony: Mane Merge: Play mini-games and match items in this family-friendly puzzle game. December 16