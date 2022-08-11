Arctic warming four times faster than rest of Earth, much higher than projections

The Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet in the past 40 years, according to research published Thursday that suggests climate models underestimate the rate of polar warming.

The United Nations climate science panel said in a special report in 2019 that the Arctic was warming “at more than double the global average” as a result of a process known as Arctic strengthening.

This happens when sea ice and snow, which naturally reflect heat from the sun, melt into seawater, which it absorbs instead.

While scientists have long agreed that the Arctic is warming rapidly, estimates vary depending on the time frame studied and the definition of what constitutes the Arctic’s geographic area.

A team of researchers from Norway and Finland analyzed four sets of temperature data collected by satellite studies since 1979 — the year satellite data became available — across the entire Arctic Circle.

They found that the data showed, on average, that the Arctic was warming 0.75C per decade, nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet.

“According to the literature, the Arctic is warming about twice as fast as Earth, so to me it was a little surprising that ours was so much higher than the usual number,” Antti Lipponen, co-author of the Finnish Meteorological Institute , told AFP.

The study, published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, found significant regional variations in the warming rate within the Arctic Circle.

For example, the Eurasian sector of the Arctic Ocean, near the Svalbard and Novaya Zemlya archipelagos, has been warming as much as 1.25C per decade — seven times faster than the rest of the world.

The team found that even state-of-the-art climate models predicted Arctic warming to be about a third lower than what the observed data showed.

They said this discrepancy may be due to previous modeled estimates being outdated by ongoing Arctic modeling.

“Maybe the next step would be to look at the models and I’d be really interested to see why the models don’t reproduce what we see in observations and what impact that has on future climate projections,” Lipponen said.

In addition to profoundly impacting local communities and wildlife that rely on sea ice for hunting, the intense warming in the Arctic will have global repercussions.

The Greenland ice sheet, which according to recent studies is approaching a melting point, contains enough frozen water to lift the Earth’s oceans about six meters.

“Climate change is caused by humans. As the Arctic warms, the glaciers will melt and this will affect sea levels worldwide,” Lipponen said.

“Something is happening in the Arctic and it will affect all of us.”

(AFP)