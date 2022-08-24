Arctic Monkeys new album: The Car release date and tracklist

<!–

Arctic Monkeys have announced their seventh studio album called The Car.

On Wednesday on Instagram, the Sheffield band revealed that their new 10-track studio album will be available in just two months, on October 21.

The unexpected announcement of their new album – four years after the release of their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino – rocked AM fans.

In addition to some album artwork shared on Instagram, the band wrote: “Arctic Monkeys’ new album, ‘The Car’ is out October 21st. Pre-order now.’

The new album announcement sent their fans into a total meltdown, with one follower commenting, “SHOUTING CRYING THOWING UP,” while another added, “Meltdown mode.”

‘OH MY GOD IT HAPPENS!!’ excited one fan, while another wrote: ‘WE WERE NOT CLOWNING GUYS’, while another simply added: ‘WHATTT’

One person gushed, “OH MY GOD I’M SO HAPPY,” while another admitted, “My will to live has extended to October 21.”

“Yeah yeah yeah finally guysssssss,” wrote another, with one fan saying, “THIS IS THE BIGGEST THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED IN THE WORLD’S HISTORY.”

And talk to The big problemfrontman Alex Turner, 36, revealed that the record will take the group “back to Earth” after the intergalactic sound of their latest album.

He told the publication: ‘I think with this record we’ve come closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound.

Arctic Monkeys – The car – TRACKLIST There would be better a mirror ball I’m not quite where I think I am Sculptures of anything is possible Jet skis on the canal body paint The car Big Ideas Hello you Mr. Schwartz Perfect feeling

“The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a conscious move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time for the band to come forward and then the strings to come forward.’

The upcoming album was made with James Ford, the group’s longtime producer, and was recorded at Butley Priory, a converted convent in the Suffolk countryside.

Alex – who stars in the band along with Jamie Cook, Nick O’Malley and Matt Helders – explained that the decision to reject a typical recording studio was inspired by rock-and-roll legends.

The musician said: “There’s a lot of Led Zeppelin and Stones records where they’ve been in this house in the country and then they went to sort everything out and overdub it somewhere else.

“We went there in the summer, took all the equipment, got the raw material and then tackled it elsewhere.”

The release of The Car comes 20 years after Arctic Monkeys was founded in Sheffield and Alex admitted he wants the group to stay true to their roots.

He said, ‘You have to follow your instincts the same way you did in the first place. That way it all feels like it was connected to us in the garage 20 years ago when it was pure instinct.”

The announcement comes after the band debuted a new song – titled I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am – from their upcoming album, during their show at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland on Tuesday.