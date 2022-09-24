Arctic blast to arrive in UK on Monday as temperatures plunge to -2C

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A polar explosion is on its way to the UK as temperatures will drop to -2°C in some parts of the UK on Monday – as winter begins to bite.

Britons will face their coldest temperatures yet this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.

The Met Office has warned that temperatures will drop to -2C in rural areas Monday night and some snow may even fall in northern Scotland early next week.

The weather service said the atmosphere would become more autumnal and temperatures would even drop below average for this time of year.

A polar explosion is on its way to the UK as temperatures will drop to -2°C in some parts of the UK on Monday – as winter begins to bite. Pictured: People punting along the River Cam in Cambridge today

Britons will face their coldest temperatures yet this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end. Pictured: sunny autumn weather today in Bournemouth

The Met Office said the atmosphere would become more autumnal and temperatures would drop even below average for this time of year. Lake Windermere in Cumbria pictured on Friday

With Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: ‘In the UK temperatures will be below average in the second half of the weekend and both Monday and Tuesday.

“It will certainly feel cold with a touch of frost in the north and chilly wind.”

Last night the temperature dropped to -0.2C in Tyndrum in Scotland and could reach -4C next week.

For now, the lowest temperature of the season was recorded on September 17 at 1.7C in Shap in Cumbria.

Alexander Burkill, a senior meteorologist at the Met Office, said there would be: “A cold front arriving from the north will bring rain and high winds tomorrow and tonight through Monday.

‘Behind that, cold, northern air flows, which will make the weather feel more autumnal this week.

The Met Office said, “It will certainly feel cold with a hint of frost in the north and chilly wind.” Pictured: People punting along the River Cam in Cambridge today

Temperatures will be slightly below average for the time of year, peaking for most in the mid-teens, although some cooler spots in the north may remain in single digits.

Monday night into Tuesday looks likely to be the coldest as temperatures in the most vulnerable rural areas are likely to drop slightly below freezing, around -2C.

“Then the temperature will gradually rise, but because of the strong wind and some showers it will still feel more autumn than lately.”

But some parts of the UK, such as London, will remain at a more moderate 15C.

The Met Office confirmed that the weather would turn drier and clearer later in the week, but the country will also see showers.

Burkill added: “Clouds and rain will most likely spread from the west or southwest at times, with eastern areas perhaps drier on average, winds can get strong at times, most likely to the northwest.”

“At the end of this period, a shift to calmer weather could begin. Temperatures quite cold at first, then trending close to or slightly above average.

“Low temperatures at night won’t be massively colder, I would expect the night from Monday to Tuesday to be cold at -2C, and could be the coldest night of the season yet.

“Because the wind is coming from a northerly direction, this will amplify the cold feeling during the day, but because they go so briskly, it will prevent the temperature from dropping as low as possible at night.”

In Ireland, temperatures can drop to 3C at night.